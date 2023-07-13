Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medicine Man Technologies: Low Sales Multiple Set Against New Mexico, Colorado Expansion

Summary

  • Medicine Man Technologies, down 26% year-to-date, has seen investor sentiment toward its common shares collapse.
  • The company's current cash position forms a cash runway of around 10 quarters against its fiscal 2023 first-quarter GAAP free cash outflow.
  • 2023 will likely see shares continue to trade flat with a near-term recovery likely on the back of broader stock market movements.

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX:SHWZ) forms one of the smaller and less covered US multi-state operators, with a $56.7 million market cap and an over-the-counter listing that has broadly limited its investor base. The Denver-based company is down 26% since the start

