Sibanye Stillwater: Newly Released Mining Data To Shock The Market

Jul. 13, 2023 1:33 PM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)2 Comments
Summary

  • Statistics South Africa released new mining data on Thursday morning, revealing a trying time for most South African miners.
  • However, despite the poor data, Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock and ADRs surged shortly after the release.
  • Noteworthy developments have occurred since our latest coverage, namely headway linked to the Mopani Copper Mines bid and a human capital agreement with a university.
  • Our valuation model for Sibanye Stillwater remains unchanged. However, our analysis highlights the risk of year-end impairments.
Trucks riding into a platinum mining site in South Africa

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Statistics South Africa released the nation's latest mining data for May on Thursday morning. The data provides cause for concern, as both the output and sales values of the basic materials sector dropped once more, suggesting that the

This article was written by

Discover Undercovered Emerging Market GARP Opportunities

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Seeburto
Today, 2:19 PM
Doesn't look bright, but a core holding so will just hang on. Built it during this downturn, so no real pain.
grcinak
Today, 1:56 PM
Down 24% since taking a position at $9.49. Up on the sector 7.5% yoy, not including dividends. SCCO, WPM, FCX, RIO, and BHP offset my losses in PAAS, BTU, ARCH and SBSW.

Mining is tough. But, hey, if the "green new deal" is going to succeed, mining must.
