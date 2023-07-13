Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Texas Pacific Land: Almost Like A Permian Basin ETF

M Ramirez profile picture
M Ramirez
207 Followers

Summary

  • Texas Pacific Land generates revenue through land management and water services in the Permian Basin, with clients including Occidental Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, and ConocoPhillips.
  • TPL faces long-term risks such as a lack of control over royalty revenue, a decline in the oil market, and the eventual depletion of hydrocarbon resources.
  • The company is exploring alternative revenue sources, such as renewable energy installations and bitcoin mining facilities, to mitigate risks and ensure future cash flow.

Permian Basin In West Texas In The Spotlight As Oil Prices Soar

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Description

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is a royalty-based company that owns land in the Permian Basin. The company generates income from royalties that it collects for the use and production of gas/oil on the land it

Private investor for 2 years. I am passionate about the combination of value and growth investing. I believe in long-term investing as a way to increase capital.If you are interested in information and investment thesis about companies with high reward/risk ratios, then I believe this profile to be ideal for you!

Comments (2)

j
jg158
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (17)
Please do your homework. (1) TPL is no longer a trust but a corporation. (2) Management wants to issue shares not to raise funds but to use for acquisitions bypassing shareholder approval and diluting existing shareholders, (3) Proposal was overwhelmingly voted down and management continues to waste over $20 million in legal expenses to fight the will of the shareholders
M
Medguy
Today, 1:42 PM
Premium
Comments (1.44K)
Excellent well written piece on this poorly followed company. With Horizon Kinetics and associates now owning almost 30% of the shares and opposed to spend thrift legacy Directors ramping up huge expense budgets what are you expecting to come out of next annual meeting?
