Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What To Do With Stratasys After 3D Systems Raises Offer

Jul. 13, 2023 12:55 PM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)DDD, NNDM3 Comments
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stratasys' shareholders are in the driver's seat after 3D Systems raised its offer.
  • Stratasys' Board is being pressured to consider the deal.
  • Shareholders may sell now and take profits or hold out for more.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

3D Printer Printing Prototypes

kynny

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is in a commanding position. It has not one, but two suitors who want to take over the company. Nano Dimension (NNDM) increased its offer to buy SSYS stock for $24 a share

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today. 



This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
31.65K Followers
Get quick do-it-yourself tips on maximizing risk-adjusted returns

Individual investor with three decades of experience who runs DIY Value Investing.

Affiliate partner at StockRover.

Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.  

Do. Act. Invest.

About Do-it-Yourself Value Investing: Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.

Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.

Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.

I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

s
sancerrefrankie
Today, 1:09 PM
Premium
Comments (708)
28 as reported or 24 buyout price @Chris Lau
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 1:14 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (21.89K)
@sancerrefrankie $24. DDD is implying $28 by including cost synergies. If shareholders don't get the synergies pre-deal, use the former ($24.07).

Implied value per Stratasys share of $24.07, based on 3D Systems July 12, 2023 closing share price, representing a 62% premium to the closing price per Stratasys share on May 24, 2023, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction by Stratasys with Desktop Metal.
Implied value of approximately $28 per Stratasys share, or an approximately 80% premium, inclusive of $100 million of mutually identified and agreed upon cost synergies.
s
sancerrefrankie
Today, 1:19 PM
Premium
Comments (708)
@Chris Lau t y @Chris Lau is the ssys a sell here at 21 then ? or should we try squeze blood from a stone to get that 24? t y
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.