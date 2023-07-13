DKosig

We remain buy-rated on Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock as we embark into Q3. Our investment thesis regarding the resilient nature of cybersecurity spending continues to play out; Fortinet's Q1 FY23 earnings report in May beat the top and bottom lines but dropped sequentially. We're not too worried about the sequential slowdown, as 1Q23 is historically a weaker quarter than 4Q23. The company reported revenue of $1.29B, up an impressive 32%, and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34. The company is scheduled to announce 2Q23 earnings on August 3rd, and we expect revenue to grow sequentially and Y/Y. We see Fortinet outperforming in 2H23 and 2024.

Service revenue, accounting for the bulk of total revenue, was $761.6M this past quarter, up 30% Y/Y marking the first level of growth to 30% in six months. Product revenue was up 35% as the company continued to expand its market share. Gross margin has been hovering between 76-78% for the past four quarters, with gross margin in 1Q23 at 76.3%, down sequentially but up Y/Y from 74.4% in 1Q22. GAAP operating margin was 21.7%, up from 15.8% a year earlier. We see strong/resilient growth momentum for Fortinet in joint space security and networking. While inflationary pressure and higher interest rates have tightened the belt around corporations' spending, Fortinet has been resilient to the looming recession environment.

The reason behind this, in our opinion, is the company's attractive price-to-value offerings; the company gains its price performance advantage from having ASICs that it can leverage in the SASE market. The company's latest release of FortiOS 7.4 with FortiSP5 ASIC offers faster acceleration and lowers total cost ownership. Fortinet has also diversified revenues across geographies, customer types, and industries; we believe the company's diversification has enabled it to navigate the rough macro environment and reduce its exposure to volatility. The following chart outlines Fortinet's customer types, geographies, and industries.

Fortinet

The stock remains one of the windows to weather the worsening macro backdrop as data points from the cybersecurity industry reflect that cybersecurity spending is not a "discretionary spending item"; it's a necessity. Fortinet is up nearly 58% YTD on this sentiment; we're also bullish on Fortinet competitor Palo Alto Networks (PANW), up 68% YTD. Palo Alto Networks dropped a painful 7% yesterday as Microsoft (MSFT) announced a "secure service edge offering amid a deeper push into network security." We'll continue to monitor the impact this will have on Fortinet in 2H23.

Additionally, while other tech peers experienced shrinking deal sizes as enterprise and company spending slowed, Fortinet expanded their deal sizes Y/Y and in some ranges sequentially. Fortinet is actively making security more affordable in on-prem and cloud platforms, and the demand for network security for SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses) is expanding. We also expect Fortinet to benefit from organizations shifting to a vendor consolidation strategy to reduce costs; according to a research report by Fortinet, 75% of large organizations are actively following a vendor consolidation strategy. The following chart outlines Fortinet's number of deals for 1Q23.

Fortinet 1Q23 earnings presentation

We believe the expansion of A.I. total addressable market, or TAM, has driven a net tailwind for security software spend, as well. Tech advancements necessitate cybersecurity advancements, and that's where Fortinet comes into play. To put the need for cybersecurity into perspective, note that cyber-attacks increased worldwide Y/Y weekly as threats became more sophisticated. The stock is up 47% since our buy-rating in early December, outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by around 33%.

The following graph outlines our rating history on Fortinet.

SeekingAlpha

We think Fortinet 2Q23 will beat consensus estimates and expect to see sequential and Y/Y revenue growth driven by the nature of cybersecurity as a top spending priority. The company's 2Q23 outlook is revenue in the range of $1.28 to $1.320 for around 26.2% in revenue growth. Fortinet ended the quarter with $2.8B of cash compared to $991M in debt and a free cash flow of $662M versus $366.2M in 1Q23. We think Fortinet is among the most resilient names under the rough macro environment; still, we believe the company may feel the grunt of macro headwinds tightening spending. We're still not worried about this impacting material earnings next quarter.

Valuation & Technical Analysis

We believe Fortinet is a growth stock. The stock is trading above the peer group on EV/C2024 Sales, factoring in future earnings growth. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 44.5x C2024 EPS $1.74 versus the peer group average of 50.7x. The stock is trading at 9.1x on EV/C2024 Sales versus the peer group average of 6.3x, close to Microsoft's EV/C2024 Sales of 9.7x.

The following chart outlines FTNT's valuation against the peer group.

TSP

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the 37 analysts covering the stock, 26 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. Fortinet, Inc. stock is currently priced at roughly $78 per share. The median and mean sell-side price targets are $75, with a potential downside of 4%.

The following charts outline Fortinet's sell-side ratings and price targets.

TSP

What to do with Fortinet Stock

We continue to recommend investors buy into Fortinet stock, as we expect the stock to hold up well despite the looming recession. We believe Fortinet provides a convincing growth story and sees solid profitability metrics. We don't expect companies to cut down cybersecurity spending meaningfully in 2H23, and we believe the revenue growth line in 1H23 supports this investment thesis.

Fortinet stock is highly valued, but we continue to believe Fortinet is an attractive investment within the cybersecurity space and see further upside in 2H23 and 2024 as remote work, cloud computing, and A.I. actively expand the cybersecurity TAM. We recommend investors explore favorable entry points into Fortinet, Inc. stock at current levels.