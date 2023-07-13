Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: Best-In-Class 7.5% Yield

Jul. 13, 2023 7:30 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)T, TMUS
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
4.14K Followers

Summary

  • The value spread has widened to 2000 Dot-com bubble levels, leaving Verizon in the dust.
  • However, Verizon could crush mega-cap tech in a recession.
  • The company has better interest coverage and a better credit rating than T-Mobile and AT&T.
  • With blazing-fast 5G in major cities and a Metaverse tailwind, Verizon should achieve long-term returns of 15.5% per annum.

Semafor Hosts Its World Economic Forum In Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Verizon: Best-In-Class

In my last article on Verizon (NYSE:VZ), "Verizon: Blazing-Fast 5G Is A Buy Signal," I explained why Verizon's network is in a position of competitive strength. Verizon's the leader in 5G home internet and has

This article was written by

Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
4.14K Followers
A natural contrarian, business graduate, and value investor, I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.