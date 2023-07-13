Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PepsiCo: Q2-23 Earnings Review

Jul. 13, 2023 1:11 PM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)
Summary

  • PepsiCo's Q2-23 results exceeded expectations, showing signs of easing inflation and enhanced productivity.
  • The company continued to demonstrate strong pricing power with both gross margins and operating margins near all-time highs.
  • Despite being the largest in most of its operating categories, PepsiCo's organic growth remains industry-leading, reflecting the strength of its brands and management quality.
  • The company's underperformance compared to the S&P 500 year-to-date is viewed as a buying opportunity, with a reiterated Buy rating and a price target of $201 per share.

Pepsi truck in New York City

kaarsten/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its Q2-23 results that beat expectations, reporting 10.4% revenue growth (13.0% organic) and $2.09 of Adj. EPS, representing 2.7% and 5.5% beats, respectively. The company's results are showing signs of easing inflation and increased productivity. The PepsiCo brands continue to demonstrate immense pricing power, as

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
870 Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

