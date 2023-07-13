Delmaine Donson

The Q2 earnings period has gotten off to a generally healthy start. The two major early-season reporters, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and PepsiCo (PEP), posted larger-than-expected EPS figures.

But shares of Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) fell by more than 13% intraday on Thursday following not only a miss on the bottom line but also a steep climb in its combined ratio, a key profit indicator for insurers. Still, I reiterate my buy rating on valuation and as shares retreat into support post-earnings.

Thursday's Earnings Summary

Seeking Alpha

According to Bank of America Global Research, PGR derives most of its business from personal auto insurance policies. Progressive operates in standard and preferred auto and is expanding distribution channels, which includes direct distribution and internet. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

The Ohio-based $77 billion market cap Property and Casualty Insurance industry company within the Financial sector trades at a high 94 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a low 0.3% forward dividend yield, according to Seeking Alpha. After earnings today, shares feature a low implied volatility percentage of 22% and very modest short interest at just 0.5%.

As of this writing (midday on July 13), PGR is having its second-worst session in the last 20 years on high volume following a disappointing Q2 report. Earnings verified at $0.57, well below the consensus figure of $0.82. Per-share profits were much better than last year's $(0.94) per-share Q2 loss (that loss was mainly caused by poor equity market performances related to its securities portfolio).

Particularly concerning was the company's combined ratio, a key gauge of an insurer's profitability, rising to 100.4 for the quarter while June's ratio was even worse at 104.9. A ratio above 100 means that an insurance company is paying out more money in claims than it is receiving from premiums.

PGR: 2nd Worst Day In the Last Two Decades

Stockcharts.com

It was a shocker of a quarter no doubt, but broader trends in monthly premium growth remain strong in the up 18%-19% range from April and May, though May's earnings featured higher catastrophic losses. So long as catastrophic losses are held in check, strong EPS growth is expected in the quarters ahead care of PGR's healthy personal auto policy count growth at a 9.9% CAGR since 2015 and a 14.2% CAGR in its premium footprint to $60 billion this year, per BofA. What's more, first-quarter personal auto premium growth notched a 21-year high on an annual basis.

Key risks include uncertainty in Florida with respect to the HB837 bill which could pose challenges to insurers in the state. Also, lower interest rates could hinder revenue. Natural disaster risk is likewise a threat amid more nationwide billion-dollar disasters. Long-term, the EV and AV auto trends could pose risks to premiums.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising sharply this year with further EPS gains into the out year and through 2025. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is less sanguine compared to BofA's bullish outlook, however. Dividends are expected to jump over the coming quarters but let me explain how this might work. Progressive pays a $0.10 quarterly dividend with the potential for an annual special dividend (each fourth quarter) based on performance results. This variable payout has been in place for many quarters now, but it is no sure thing.

BofA is particularly bullish on PGR, but I expect their expectations to be tempered somewhat after today's disappointing results. So, I will focus on the Bloomberg consensus profit projections. With earnings multiples currently in the mid to high teens (based on next-12-month EPS), and a still-decent profit outlook, the stock should turn attractive on valuation. PGR is also highly profitable today.

Progressive: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

So, what's a fair price today? Given the EPS miss, if we assume a more muted forward four-quarter 3Q23 through 2Q24) EPS figure of $7 (Seeking Alpha shows a consensus estimate of $7.30) and apply the stock's 5-year average non-GAAP forward P/E of 18.8, then PGR has a fair value near $132. Thus, I assert it is a buy on valuation today in the mid-$110s.

PGR: Appears High-Priced, But Portfolio Losses Last Year Mask Decent Operational Results Over The Last 4 Quarters

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows a projected Q3 2023 earnings date of Thursday, October 12. Before that, the company issues its July interim operations report which will offer insights into the very latest premium and claims trends.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

I was bullish on PGR back in October last year, pointing out that the stock looked like a buy to me so long as it held the $108 to $110 level Q3 post-earnings results then. The stock held support like a champ, then surged to all-time highs at $150 before its April Q1 report earlier this year. Shares plunged under $140, then went on to tag $120 by early May.

So, here we are back near long-term support. Buying today with a stop under $107 continues to look like a decent risk/reward. There are now upside gaps at $130 and just below $150 that could eventually be filled. Bearish, though, is that PGR has broken its uptrend support line that began in November 2021, so a bit more downside could be on the way.

PGR: Shares Fall Below Uptrend Support, Look To Retest $108 to $110

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

PGR appears as a decent GARP play at these prices. Earnings growth is expected despite the big Q2 miss while the technical chart suggests dip buyers may come about near $110.