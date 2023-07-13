3dsam79

A Quick Take On RanMarine Technology

RanMarine Technology B.V. (RMRN) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm designs, manufactures, and sells ASVs, or autonomous surface vessels for marine operations.

RMRN has produced only a tiny amount of revenue in its history.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

RanMarine Technology Overview

Rotterdam, The Netherlands-based RanMarine Technology B.V. was founded to develop robotic marine vessels "to harvest harmful plastic pollutants, algae/biomass and oils from water while collecting critical water quality data."

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Richard Hardiman, who has been with the firm since April 2016 and previously attended the Graduate School of Business at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. (Source - SEC.)

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

WasteShark

MegaShark

TenderShark

SharkSlider

SharkCage

SharkRamp - Q4 2023 launch

OilShark - 2024 launch

SharkPod - 2024 launch

RanMarine Connect cloud portal.

As of December 31, 2022, RanMarine has booked fair market value investment of $72,079 in equity investment from investors, including Boundary Holding and various individuals.

RanMarine - Customer Acquisition

The company sells its products to port operators, harbor operators, cities and other marine-focused entities.

As of May 31, 2023, the company had sold 72 WasteShark units and expects "to have delivered approximately 2,300 ASVs by the end of 2028."

(Note that forward projections are prohibited by the SEC in non-SPAC IPO filings, so this potential projection could be in violation.)

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 37.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 19.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing expense, was 1.1x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

RanMarine’s Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for underwater robotics was an estimated $2.52 billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $6.9 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of a robust 13.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand for underwater surveillance, offshore oil & gas exploration and autonomous vehicles rather than remote-operated vehicles.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. underwater robotics market from 2014 to 2025:

U.S. Underwater Robotics Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Clean Earth Rovers

Geneseas

ClearBot

Orca

Pelican

SeaBin & Collec'Thor

Skimmer vessels

Water Witch.

RanMarine Technology B.V. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue from a tiny base

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating loss

A swing to cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 475,670 70.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 279,689 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 215,486 197.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 72,548 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 45.30% 74.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 25.94% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (1,341,090) -281.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (767,987) -274.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (3,572,323) -751.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 209 0.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (566,993) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 11,693 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2022, RanMarine had $493 in cash and $5.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($573,786).

RanMarine Technology B.V. IPO Details

RanMarine intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Supporting our facilities – approximately $250,000 for supporting our current facilities; Development – approximately $500,000 for developing our current product line and equipment in order to be able to deliver all planned sales to our customers; Research and Development – approximately $1,500,000 for developing a long-term sustainable product line and increasing our product team with robotics engineers and software and hardware developers; Sales and Marketing – $1,500,000, this includes expansion of our direct sales forces as well as the setting up of a distributor management function; Debt Reduction I – approximately $400,000 for repayment of debt incurred related to the engagement of consultants and employees directed at developing the operations and supporting our public listing as well as other trade liabilities; Debt Reduction II – approximately $2,000,000 of the net proceeds from this offering to repay part of the debt owed by the Company to creditors pursuant to certain bridge financing agreements (to the extent these agreements are or shall not be converted into equity). Working Capital – The remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management says the firm will adopt an equity compensation incentive plan that will reserve 20% of all outstanding shares for the plan, a relatively high-end figure compared to other technology firms.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not involved in or aware of any legal proceedings against it.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.

Commentary About RanMarine’s IPO

RMRN is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its expansion initiatives and to pay down debt.

The firm’s financials have produced increasing topline revenue from a small base, growing gross profit and gross margin, increased operating loss and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($573,786).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased from a tiny base; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple was 1.1x.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

The company is also subject to Dutch law regarding the payment of dividends, if any.

The firm’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures even as it has generated negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for marine robotics is reasonably large and expected to grow at a strong rate of growth in the coming years, so the firm enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole underwriter and the two IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (51.7%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its tiny size and lack of a track record of revenue growth.

When we learn more details about the RanMarine Technology B.V. IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.