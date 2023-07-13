Sundry Photography

Ahead of its fiscal Q3 earnings, I wrote that despite an economic slowdown and competition, Zscaler's (NASDAQ:ZS) current valuation made it an attractive investment. The stock is up modestly since then, just trailing the return of the S&P. Let's catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, ZS is a provider of cloud security with three main products: Zscaler for Users, Zscaler for Workloads and Zscaler for IoT/OT. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions to access its cloud platform, and pricing is based on a per-user basis. It also has add-on options that can increase the price.

Zscaler for Users gives employees secure access to the internet and apps through its Zscaler Internet Access, or ZIA, solution. The solution also offers Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to internally managed applications, through its Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) solution, which can allow access to an app without revealing its identity or location. Organizations can also optimize its users' end to end experiences through its Zscaler Digital Experience, or ZDX, which isolates where in the network path an issue is occurring and whether it is caused by a user's device, the internet or WiFi connection, or the service provider.

Zscaler for Workloads safeguards workloads using its ZIA and ZPA solutions, while Zscaler for IOT/OT provides zero trust security for connected IoT and OT devices.

Microsoft Threat and Channel Checks

Shares of ZS and other cybersecurity firms dropped this week after software giant Microsoft (MSFT) announced two new cybersecurity products for its Security Service Edge solution. The two new solutions take direct aim at ZS's offerings.

The company describes its Microsoft Entra Private Access as "an identity-centric Zero Trust Network Access that secures access to private apps and resources." Meanwhile, it called its Microsoft Entra Internet Access "an identity-centric Secure Web Gateway that protects access to internet, software as a service (SaaS), and Microsoft 365 apps and resources."

Given its size and resources, MSFT is always a threat, and the built-in security features of its Microsoft 365 solution have likely always been considered a potential headwind to various cybersecurity companies. However, large enterprise companies generally prefer separate vendors for their productivity and cybersecurity solutions. In fact, in one poll, many government works felt that using Microsoft tech made their systems more vulnerable to attacks.

As such, MSFT's security products have mostly resonated with smaller customers. ZS, on the other hand, attracts large enterprise customers with deep pockets. It has over 2,400 clients with an ARR of over $100,000 and 400 with an ARR of great than $1 million. It serves 8 of the 10 largest financial institutions in the world outside of China, and 600 companies in the Forbes Global 2000. The company only has just over 6,700 customers for its products, which comes out to an ARR of around $250K per customer.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has many more customers that are smaller. If ZS were to try to go down-market, it could run into competition from MSFT in the future, but right now this is not an area of focus, and thus not a huge threat.

Another thing along the same lines is that ZS is selling its solutions to the C-suite, which has caused analyst channel checks to be pretty inaccurate when trying to gauge ZS's business.

CEO Jay Board discussed this at the Bank of America Global Tech Conference last month, saying:

"We had lots of strong quarters. Q2 was somewhat lower than our expectations. Q3 was strong again. The macro-environment has been fairly tight. There's a lot of scrutiny. The cyber is in a much better position than many of the segments. If you can do cost consolidation, you're in a good shape. In Q2, some of the larger deals we had, we couldn't get through the business value justification done in the right time. So there was a little weakness in there. but the engagement has been strong, pipeline has been strong in Q3. We refined our go-to-market process where we engage with C level sooner. We did more granular, more meaningful ROI cost savings justifications and that led to better results. So record pipeline, lots of good engagements, literally no change in comparative point of view. We have a very strong technical win and making sure we get ROI piece done was the biggest change. But also, I think that some of the stuff was kind of wrong information spread by some of these funky channel checks, I always said, for years. We're not a typical box security company sold by last ours. We had our transformation players sold at the C level, [CFO] level, CTO level. And it's a high-touch sale. So the more channel checks you do, the more wrong information you pick up."

Given that ZS is selling large enterprise deals sold at the C-suite level, it does add some potential lumpiness to its results. As noted above, these are large deals and the company's customer count is only around 6,700. New business can be high touch, and as an uncertain economy has added more scrutiny, sales cycles can be lengthened and deals pushed out.

And while the economy is likely having some impact on cybersecurity and ZS does talk a lot about the macro-environment, I think it may get too much attention from investors. ZS remains in one of the hottest areas of cybersecurity, but the type of large deals it does could just take a little longer to get over the finish line sometimes.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow.

ZS is projected to generate $2.05 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024 (ending July) and $2.59 billion in fiscal year 2025. That represents revenue growth of nearly 29% and 27% respectively. It trades at EV/sub revenue multiple of 9.4x based on FY24 revenue and 7.5x for FY25.

ZS is one of the pricier cybersecurity names, but also the fastest growing.

ZS Valuation Vs Peers (FInBox)

Conclusion

I generally think that any potential threat to ZS from MSFT is largely overrated. The market that ZS plays in is just unlikely to decide to use the same firm for both productivity software and cybersecurity in my opinion. MSFT can grab share at the low end of the market, but ZS isn't playing in that sandbox.

Meanwhile, I still think ZS has plenty of room to grow both within its existing customer base and well as by adding new customers. ZTNA remains one of the biggest cybersecurity priorities among organizations, and ZS is the leader in this space. Its 7.5x multiple on FY25 revenue is attractive enough to keep it a "Buy" and I'd be more aggressive with the stock on any pullback.