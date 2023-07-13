Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hathaway Q2'23 Earnings And Book Value Estimates - Where To From Here?

Jul. 13, 2023 2:35 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.BAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, KHC, META, MSFT, NVDA, OXY, TSLA
Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway has narrowed its underperformance to the S&P500 in Q2, largely due to the strength in Apple.
  • Price/Book value at the end of Q2 was approximately 1.48x.
  • Q2 operating earnings are expected to be around $10 billion, up 7.5% from last year.
  • Berkshire's level of June repurchases should give a clue as to how Buffett feels about the current valuation.
After the 15% outperformance to the S&P500 in 2022 and lagging significantly after Q1, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has narrowed its underperformance to the S&P500 to 6.5% in Q2.

The strength in Apple (AAPL) has a

Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
5.24K Followers
Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

