Liberty Energy: Tech For Tomorrow's Oilfield

Jul. 13, 2023 2:47 PM ETLiberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)
Anthony Garcia
Summary

  • Liberty Energy is a leading oilfield services company that offers innovative completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.
  • The company has developed the first frac pump with AI technology and the world’s first natural gas hybrid frac pump, which are more efficient than competing technologies.
  • Despite the risk of declining drilling activity, Liberty Energy is well-positioned for future growth due to its investment in advanced technology and the increasing demand for efficient and low-emission solutions.

American Oil Wells

FreezeFrames

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) is one of those companies that is looking toward the future in the right manner. When everyone is only looking at electric choices, Liberty is out there with a combination of tech that can reduce emissions

This article was written by

Anthony Garcia
Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst.

