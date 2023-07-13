Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 13, 2023 1:48 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.47K Followers

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Stewart - VP, IR

Ed Bastian - CEO

Glen Hauenstein - President

Dan Janki - CFO

Tim Mapes - Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

Peter Carter - External Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Alison Sider - Wall Street Journal

Leslie Josephs - CNBC

Mary Schlangenstein - Bloomberg News

David Slotnick - The Points Guy

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Delta Air Lines June Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Matthew, and I'll be your coordinator. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, until we conduct a question-and-answer session following the presentation. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Julie Stewart, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Julie Stewart

Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our June quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us from Atlanta today are CEO, Ed Bastian; our President, Glen Hauenstein; our CFO, Dan Janki. Ed will open the call with an overview of Delta's performance and strategy. Glen will provide an update on the revenue environment, and Dan will discuss costs and our balance sheet. After the prepared remarks, we'll take analyst questions. We please ask that you limit yourself to one question and a brief follow-up, so we can get to as many of you as possible. And after the analyst Q&A, we will move to our media questions.

