Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FIXD: Active Fund Outperforming The U.S. Aggregate Bond Index

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.63K Followers

Summary

  • FIXD is an actively managed ETF that seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index.
  • It charges higher fees than the passive industry standard iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, but has managed to achieve its goal of outperforming AGG by over 120 bps.
  • It is an investment grade bond fund, overweight Treasuries and Agency MBS bonds, thus rates represent the largest risk factor here.
  • Overall, FIXD is a good option for investors who are looking for an actively managed ETF that has the potential to outperform the market. However, it is important to be aware of the higher fees and the slightly higher volatility before investing.

Data analysis, marketing strategy or statistics by business development leaders planning company growth. Hands of finance managers in a meeting talking about financial performance in an office

Kobus Louw

Thesis

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. As per its literature:

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund. The Fund's investment

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.63K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.