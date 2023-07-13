Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZIM Integrated: Getting A Reality Check After Updated Outlook

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.03K Followers

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has revised its FY 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $1.8-2.2B to $1.2B-$1.6B due to deteriorating operating conditions in the shipping industry.
  • The company's projected operating loss of $100-500M is set to lead to the elimination of its dividend for FY 2023, impacting investors who bought ZIM shares for the dividend.
  • The outlook revision comes after shipping rates made new post-pandemic lows last week.
  • Weak consumer demand and falling shipping rates are likely to initiate a new cycle of EPS downside revisions.

Container cargo ship in ocean at sunset dramatic sky background with copy space, Nautical vessel and sea freight shipping, International global business logistics transportation import export concept

Tryaging

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is finally facing up to reality: the shipping company announced in a new disclosure on Wednesday that it no longer expects to achieve $1.8-2.2B in adjusted EBITDA in FY 2023 due to a broad deterioration

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.03K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.