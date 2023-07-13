Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wipro Limited (WIT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 13, 2023 2:43 PM ETWipro Limited (WIT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.47K Followers

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deepak Kumar Bohra - Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer & Investor Relations

Thierry Delaporte - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Jatin Dalal - Chief Financial Officer

Stephanie Trautman - Chief Growth Officer

Saurabh Govil - Chief Human Resources Officer

Amit Choudhary - Chief Operating Officer

Subha Tatavarti - Subha Tatavarti

Conference Call Participants

Sudheer Guntupalli - Kotak Mahindra AMC

Nitin Padmanabhan - Investec

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Girish Pai - Nirmal Bang Equities

Abhishek Kumar - JM Financial

Ravi Menon - Macquarie

Dipesh Mehta - Emkay Global

Mukul Garg - Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Wipro Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Deepak Kumar Bohra, Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Deepak Kumar Bohra

Thank you, Yashashri. A warm welcome to our quarter one financial year 2024 earnings call. We'll begin the call with the business highlights and overview by Thierry Delaporte, our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, followed by a financial overview by our CFO, Jatin Dalal. Afterwards, the operator will open the bridge for Q&A with our management team.

Before Thierry starts, let me draw your attention to the fact that during this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are associated with uncertainties and risks, which may cause the actual results

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.