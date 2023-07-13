Lacheev

About

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) operates hotels, casinos, luxurious conference spaces, theatrical experiences, and offers other entertainment services. As their 10-K explains:

As of December 31, 2022, we operate 17 domestic casino resorts and, through our 56% controlling interest in MGM China Holdings Limited, which owns MGM Grand Paradise, S.A., operates two casino resorts in Macau… We also have global online gaming operations through our consolidated subsidiary LeoVegas AB and our unconsolidated 50% owned venture, BetMGM, LLC… We lease the real estate assets of our domestic resorts pursuant to triple-net lease agreements.

In 2022FY, 64% of MGM's revenues came from its Las Vegas Strip Resorts. Within that segment, casino, and food/beverage revenues both accounted for about 25% of the total. Rooms accounted for 32%, and the remaining 17% or so came from retail/entertainment.

Elevator Pitch

Revenue, FCF, and FCF margins (LTM) are at record highs since at least 2014. Net debt has fallen to $2.4b, an 82% drop from its 2019 Q3 peak of $13.7b.

EV/EBITDA (annual) is at a record low since 2013. Shares outstanding peaked in Q2-2017 and have been falling since. Management expects more buybacks.

The Mandalay Bay Convention Center is being fully upgraded, and major remodeling is taking place at the Water Club at Borgata. A 3-year remodel project is underway at the Bellagio.

The share price is in an uptrend after recently breaking out of a four-month trading range.

Given the company's impressive growth, strong financials, reasonable valuations, investments in future projects, and plans for additional share buybacks, MGM offers an attractive long opportunity for investors, especially while its share price maintains the uptrend that started around October 2022. Since equities in the entertainment industry are volatile and can enter persistent downtrends, applying a simple trend following approach to this stock may be a sensible strategy for investors.

Strong Financials

Revenue (LTM) is at a record high since at least 2014. Operating and net income (LTM) have been positive since Q3-2021, which ended a three-quarter streak of negative values. Free cash flow (LTM) reached a new record high since 2014; last quarter reached a record as well.

StockRow

MGM's EBITDA margin (LTM) is healthy relative to its historical range since 2014 and has stayed positive since Q2-2021. EBIT and net margins (LTM) have been positive since Q3-2021, though they are somewhat weaker compared to their historical ranges. FCF margin (LTM) is at a record high since 2014, hitting 20%; last quarter reached a record as well.

StockRow

Asset turnover (quarterly) has been rising since Q2-2021 and has almost fully recovered from its Q3'19-Q1'21 downtrend. Unfortunately, days payable is still modestly elevated compared to its historical range. ROE (LTM) is at its second-highest level ever since 2014, and it has been positive since Q3-2021. Shares outstanding peaked in Q2-2017 and have been falling since, now down about 36% from that level.

StockRow

MGM's has been deleveraging. Its net debt has fallen 82% from its Q3-2019 peak of $13.7b.

StockRow

Attractive Valuation

MGM's EV/EBITDA (annual) is at a record low since 2013.

StockRow

Based on P/S, PEG, and EV/EBITDA, MGM's valuation is on average 27% below its industry median. Meanwhile, its profitability and efficiency metrics place it at least in the top 40% of its peer group (see below). Its 3-year revenue growth CAGR of 9.1% is ahead of most (74%) of its peers and is a stark contrast from the industry median of -2.3%.

GuruFocus

Potential Catalysts

MGM plans to continue to repurchase shares to boost FCF per share and reduce the share count overall. As mentioned on the recent earnings call, they have already bought 16m shares (4% of outstanding) so far this year.

The firm continues to invest in its existing properties and is pursuing a three-year remodel project at the Bellagio. It also recently started building a walking bridge that will eventually link Bellagio and Vdara to Las Vegas.

The Mandalay Bay Convention Center is being fully upgraded, and major remodeling work is taking place at the Water Club at Borgata as well as at New York-New York MGM. The firm expects these changes will increase customer spending and strengthen customer loyalty to the MGM brand.

MGM also announced in May that its subsidiary LeoVegas will be acquiring Push Gaming, likely taking place in Q3-2023. The firm believes Push has proprietary technology and development expertise that will help LeoVegas develop more content and further grow its digital gaming business.

The firm acquired The Cosmopolitan about a year ago, and management describes business as "strong" and says "operations are going extremely well."

Risks

A large chunk of MGM's gaming resorts are concentrated on the Las Vegas Strip, so the firm is less geographically diversified than some competitors.

The company provides credit to a sizable portion of its gaming customers, which increases the risk that they have issues collecting receivables.

Like other travel-related businesses, they are exposed to the risk that energy prices surge and reduce the demand for vacations. Also, geopolitical events related to war and/or disease outbreaks may reduce air travel and slow down the influx of potential customers.

The firm notes in its 10-K that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected MGM's performance in the past. Though Macau lifted its pandemic restrictions in January 2023, if they were to reverse this decision in the future, MGM's financial performance would likely suffer.

Execution

Buying a stock is a bet on where its price goes, not necessarily the fundamentals of the business. Since there is statistical evidence of trends in equity markets, investors who apply a scientific mindset should probably focus on companies that are in uptrends. Then, fundamental and macro factors can be additional requirements investors use to refine their screening process and further reduce risk.

MGM's stock is continuing its uptrend after recently breaking out of its messy trading range that started in March 2023. July 11 was the specific day of the breakout; unfortunately, price is somewhat extended and up ~6% since then.

Finviz

It's possible a pullback in the short term is a bit more likely now, so more cautious investors may consider waiting for the next pullback in price before buying. But, there is a risk that doesn't materialize. Another approach is scaling in, only buying some percentage (say 50%) now, and the remaining portion of the allocation can be made if another pullback occurs.

Zooming out, the stock is still below its November 2021 peak and has not yet made an all-time high, indicating there is potentially more upside to be had in the long run.

Finviz

Given the higher volatility of travel/entertainment stocks such as MGM, it may be sensible to consider a bet on this stock only while the uptrend remains in play, perhaps by requiring that a simple trend signal is active; for example, requiring that price be above its 180 or 200-day average. An investor may consider testing a variety of smoothing parameters on similar stocks, and implementing whichever has stronger statistical evidence.

This trend overlay may sacrifice some upside, but if there is evidence that it significantly reduces losses during adverse market events, it could still be the more rational choice based on available evidence.

Bottom Line

MGM's revenue growth, record high FCF, deleveraging efforts, and attractive valuations make it an interesting opportunity for investors. While its stock price continues to trend, the stock could be a reasonable bet for investors with a quantitative-inspired strategy to consider.