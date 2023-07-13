5 Buy Alerts: The Billionaires Are Wrong, This Is The Next Big Market Move

Win McNamee

Introduction

Two weeks ago, I shared with members of the Dividend Freedom Tribe, our sector outlook for the next 6-18 months.

Looking at recent sector performance I suggested that:

So from a business cycle perspective, we've got some emerging factors of an early recovery (Tech, Industrials materials up, energy, utilities, healthcare down)But we still have some looming elements of the recessionary phase: financials down, real estate not yet staging a recovery, Fidelity So we're somewhere in that transition from a recessionary phase to an early recovery phase IN THE MARKETS (this is leading economic movements).This is consistent with data showing declining inflation (led by declining energy, which is the leading variable for inflation on the way up and down) and a strong job market that just won't quit being strong.

S&P 500 (SP500) performance this year has been led by the tech names, and in particular the magnificent 7.

As pointed out in a recent Wall Street Breakfast report:

The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the go-to index for prominent growth-oriented stocks, has surged nearly 40% YTD, compared to the 15% gain of the S&P 500. The power behind the bull market that resumed in March is being led by the Magnificent Seven and their stellar performance in 2023: Alphabet (GOOGL) +31%, Microsoft (MSFT) +39%, Amazon (AMZN) +48%, Apple (AAPL) +51%, Meta (META) +136%, Tesla (TSLA) +149% and Nvidia (NVDA) +195%. Putting things in perspective, without the big gains of the gunslinging gang, the S&P 500 would be slightly underwater for the year.

Standard & Poors

The magnificent 7 skew the performance of communications services and consumer discretionary sectors, which would be quite flat without their inclusion.

Tech performance has been very strong even beyond these names.

In our universe of coverage, we've seen Broadcom (AVGO) and Oracle (ORCL) do extremely well.

AVGO Price Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

ORCL Price Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

But Industrials have also been very strong, with Snap-on (SNA) and FedEx (FDX) doing very well in our universe of coverage:

SNA Price Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

FDX Price Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

At the same time, healthcare has been poor. From our universe of coverage, Pfizer (PFE), which we've been warning investors against, has sunk low.

PFE Price Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Finally, energy has also struggled. From our universe, Chevron (CVX) is a good example.

CVX Price Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Now, every cycle is different, but in the past decade, there has been an emergence of a theme:

Tech leads the cycle. So, while the long-term archetypical sector cycles suggest that tech does well but not amazing in early recoveries, this has changed somewhat.

But if this bull market is going to have any legs and reach our target of 4,800, it is going to have to gain breadth.

The obvious place for this to happen are other consumer discretionary stocks catching up. We're starting to see very good momentum with the likes of Lowe's (LOW), Home Depot (HD), Darden Restaurants (DRI), and even Best Buy (BBY).

But the sector which I believe is the most likely to come back with a vengeance, and gives investors, especially those searching for growing income from their positions, is real estate investment trusts ("REITs").

The latest inflation data and the performance of REITs since we published our sector outlook has given me initial confirmation of this.

Yesterday, CPI was reported at just 3% headline, and 4.8% core. These were the lowest values by far in the past 12 months.

Further thinking and analysis has gotten me to believe, that given the fundamentals of some of the strongest REITs out there, it is the most attractive sector to become overweight currently, because:

They pay healthy and growing dividends, which fits into our model of building long lasting income.

They are currently undervalued, and might in fact have bottomed, given the historical behavior of the asset class.

There is a lot of noise in the media concerning "commercial" Real Estate.

Rates have, or are near to have peaked. Cannot get any worse from here.

The combination of these factors create a goldilocks scenario for REITs where we can accumulate an overweight allocation to the sector in upcoming months, which should drive strong capital gains while giving us brilliant dividend profiles amongst our picks.

Billionaires are bearish on real estate

Brad Thomas wrote a nice article last week where he summarized some billionaires views on the real estate market. I'll take the liberty of pasting the quotes here:

Elon Musk: "We really haven’t seen the commercial real estate shoe drop. That’s more like an anvil, not a shoe."

Kevin O'Leary (not a billionaire): ""No matter how much you talk up your real estate book around office, the world has changed. Not only are rates up, but people don't want to work in a cubicle anymore.”

Howard Marks: “The possibility of a recession bodes ill for rental rates and occupancy, and thus for landlords' income.”

Charlie Munger: “A lot of real estate isn't so good anymore…It’s not nearly as bad as it was in 2008…We have a lot of troubled office buildings, a lot of troubled shopping centers, a lot of troubled other properties. There's a lot of agony out there."

Now it's important to dissect what each of these billionaires is actually talking about, and not be hasty and conclude "OMG Real Estate is doomed."

But these comments need to be nuanced...

Musk's comment refers to commercial real estate in private markets. And it's true that prices in private markets have yet to significantly come down.

You can see this on the chart below provided in excellent research by Janus & Henderson, where you can see the orange line represents private real estate: prices have topped, but haven't come down.

Janus & Henderson

This isn't the case for public REITs, which were down 26.1% in 2022. Public real estate leads private.

Janus & Henderson

You can look at how private real estate took 2 years in 2006 and 2007 to increase as much as public REITs did in 2006, then 2 years in 2008 and 2009 to fall as much as public REITs did. Public REITs had already increased by strong double-digits in 2009.

Kevin O'Leary & Charlie Munger's comments above focus mainly on office real estate. And it's a valid point about Boston Properties (BXP), unlike superior REITs which we'll cover later.

As fellow Seeking Alpha author, Colorado Wealth Management pointed out in a recent article of his, BXP's leasing spreads have been as low as 0.8%.

BXP's 10K

I continue to see office space as troubled and likely to continue experiencing headwinds in upcoming years, which is why we decided to exit BXP at a loss and focus on the opportunities I'll highlight below.

Howard Marks' comment is legit, but once again it is simplistic in that it groups all real estate together.

Like I said, office space continues to be troubled, and there is a reasonable expectation that multi-family facilities will also be troubled. As Logan Kane pointed out in a recent article of his, apartment vacancy is on the rise and now matches the peak of the pandemic, when people fled apartments en masse.

Apartment Vacancy US

But once again, this is where we must distinguish between the concentration of private real estate, and the variety offered by public real estate.

Janus & Henderson

REITs offer access to many small sub-sectors, of which some have extremely strong fundamentals.

So the comments by these moguls have to be nuanced.

Every time public REITs have come down dramatically in the past decade, they've bounced back with a vengeance, as you can see on the sector by sector performance chart below.

Novel Investor

Furthermore, when spreads between public and private real estate go over 20%, public REITs usually follow with a strong bout of overperformance.

Janus & Henderson

Finally, as I pointed out in our sector performance, the stock market is behaving in a transitory phase between recession and early recovery (remember the economy lags the stock market), which suggests REITs could do very well in the next 6-18 months.

Below are 5 top REITs trading at brilliant valuations.

Strong buy 1: Rexford Industrial

Industrial REITs have been a source of explosive dividend growth, which has justified them trading at higher multiples.

However, the subsector has shown to be resilient and projections of large increases in demand have led to a lot of supply coming on in the U.S. in the next few years.

CommercialEdge

We wrote an in-depth report analyzing the dynamics of the Industrial REIT subsector. Including all of it here would be beyond the scope of the article, but the basic takeaways are:

While demand will continue to increase over the next decade, the oncoming new supply will cause releasing spreads to decrease at a national level.

At a regional level, there are certain geographies which have strong supply constraints, which mean existing properties will become ever more desirable, providing a good supply/demand mismatch.

This is why I do not suggest investors buy Prologis (PLD), which is the largest industrial REIT with a market cap of $116bn.

On the other hand, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) which is the second-largest pure play industrial REIT with a market cap of $11bn, is particularly attractive because of its exposure to Southern California, where supply is extremely constrained.

As you can see, I highlighted in green the average spreads realized in the markets in which REXR operates, and in red those where a lot of new supply has come online.

CommercialEdge

And Rexford owns high quality and newer assets within this positive submarket. While SoCal has had negative net absorption in Q1 2023, Rexford's has remained positive, and its rent growth outpaces their markets.

Rexford Investor Presentation

The proof is in the pudding as they say. Rexford has seen 60% renewal cash spreads on their assets. Remember BXP I was talking about earlier in the office space? They're getting 0.6% spreads.

Rexford Investor Presentation

With 69% of the portfolio's leases expiring in the next 5 years, the mark to market alone of the renewals will lead to an 89% increase in funds from operations ("FFO") per share.

Rexford Investor Presentation

And this isn't the only source of growth in NOI over the next 24 months.

Rexford should continue to grow through acquisitions as it has done since its IPO in 2013, and should continue to generate significant value through its repositioning and redevelopment of real estate.

REXR currently trades at $54.8, and yields 2.77%, which is significantly above its 10 year median yield of 2%.

REXR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Dividend growth has averaged 18.9% during the past 5 years, and I forecast double-digit dividend growth for the next 5 years.

If REITs act like I expect, REXR would return to $75, its implied price at its 10 year median yield. On peak optimism, it could double from the current levels.

There are many pitfalls in industrial REITs, some which we actively avoid, and others, like REXR which we are actively accumulating.

Strong buy 2: Alexandria Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) has been the focus of many articles recently.

The company has about 1,000 tenants, including multinational pharma companies, academic institutions, public and private biotech companies, and large-cap tech firms.

It has recently become under fire because of an activist investor arguing a short position, saying that ARE was overvalued relative to other office REITs.

The short case was basically:

cell phone data indicates that footprint at ARE properties has dropped by 50%.

This will cause trouble to ARE's releasing spreads in the future, because firms will not pay full price for office space they don't need.

More supply is coming to the life sciences space soon.

ARE is expensive relative to other Office REITs and thus should drop.

These arguments have been debunked by authors like Brad Thomas and Colorado Wealth Management here on Seeking Alpha.

Companies signed over 19 million square feet of new leases with ARE since the start of 2021, despite implementing work-from-home policies. For example, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) signed a long-term lease for a new 427,000 square feet laboratory office facility in Q1 2022, indicating the need for physical office space even with remote work policies in place.

Although there is new development underway, ARE has already leased or is negotiating leases for 74% of their upcoming properties, ensuring a significant portion of the supply is already accounted for.

ARE has achieved strong leasing spreads, with leasing rates well above 20% for several years, indicating favorable rental rates.

ARE is not an office REIT; life sciences facilities are mission critical to firms performing research there, and, therefore, even if workers are at home more often, the space is needed to conduct the work.

I should nuance this somewhat, highlighting that 9% of ARE's rental revenue comes from office space. Uber is a tenant, for instance. So, yes, there is a case that that portion of revenue might see challenging spreads on renewals.

ARE Investor Presentation

But the 91% of remaining rental revenue comes from companies and institutions performing research.

And demand for these properties is driven by R&D spend at pharma companies.

The total R&D pipeline in the U.S. has increased nearly every year since 2001.

It is clear that the trend is up.

PharmaIntelligence

I believe it is quite simple to understand why R&D will continue going up forever:

Pharma companies develop a drug which is a commercial success.

This brings in a lot of money. But they only have so long before the patent expires and profits go down significantly.

So they invest those profits into R&D, in the hopes of finding the next drug that will make a lot of money.

As time goes by and more successful drugs are brought to market, the amounts spent on R&D compound, thus creating an evergreen cycle of profits trickling down into R&D.

As you can see in the chart below, firms have been willing to increase their R&D dramatically, which increases the number of drugs across all phases of clinical trials.

PharmaIntelligence

This, in a nutshell, explains why ARE has managed to achieve 22% cash spreads on renewals in 2022 and Q1 2023, despite the companies renting these locations having work from home policies: there is strong demand.

And, yes, there is more supply coming to the market, but it seems that it will be readily absorbed, given that ARE has already rented 74% of its properties which are not yet finished.

ARE's 2023 funds from operations per share is forecasted to be $8.91 to $9.01 in 2023, up 6.4% after a strong 8.5% growth in 2022.

The dynamics of the market are such that ARE should be able to continue to add more properties in upcoming years and increase rents at the time of renewal.

Last year, the company increased the dividend by 5.1%. There has been a decline in the rate of growth, from 6.7% over the past 10 years, to 5.8% over the past 5 years, to 5.1% this year.

With a yield of 4.2%, we have a required growth rate of 4.9% for ARE to be considered a great income opportunity.

I believe it is a hurdle which the company should easily pass, as if we look at AFFO, or adjusted FFO, instead of FFO, it is forecasted to grow double digits this year, and then 7% in 2024 and 2025.

The 71% AFFO payout ratio is very reasonable and provides good coverage for the dividend.

ARE currently trades at $117 and yields 4.2%, which is significantly above the 10 year median of 2.9%.

ARE DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

A return to the median yield would imply a price of $165, or upside of 40%, although I personally think that a fair price for ARE would be closer to $150-$155.

At the current price, it is a strong buy.

Strong buy 3: CubeSmart

Self-storage REITs have enjoyed a large wave of growth since the late 80s as American consumers have kept buying more stuff that they simply could not possibly part ways with.

(Sorry Marie Kondo.)

I'm no saint, either. While I've been living in Bali for 3 years, I still have furniture for a 2 bed apartment stacked in my in-laws' basement.

I'm a consumer, I like stuff. I like gadgets, and I like accumulating crap I won't use again in the future. Sue me.

All joking aside, there has been steady, consistent growth in the percentage of U.S. households utilizing storage space.

Mini-Storage Messenger

CubeSmart (CUBE) is a REIT which owns and operates self storage facilities. I've been wanting to cover the stock for a while, as I believe the stock has an interesting niche and business model which will support evergreen demand and superior yields. Their primary business involves leasing storage units to individuals and businesses. It now operates over 1,200 facilities in the U.S.

The company prides itself in being in an attractive industry and being selective on locations which have healthy supply and demand dynamics to support them.

The self storage REITs have had average returns which have outpaced the REIT index over 5, 10, and 15 year periods.

CUBE Investor Presentation

This has paid off for CUBE, which has strategically increased the size of its portfolio over the past decade.

CUBE Investor Presentation

This has trickled down into brilliant FFO generation, and, therefore, dividend growth.

CUBE Investor Presentation

Same store revenue is increasing by 7%, as the leases are proving to be sticky despite rent increases.

Low levels of leverage mean that, unlike many REITs, CUBE is raising rent but not having to pay all of that extra spread back into higher rates.

Management has its business model cornered.

The stock currently trades at $45 and yields 4.3%, which is more than its 3.7% 10 year median yield.

With a 4.3% yield, you really only need the dividend to grow at 5% per annum to have phenomenal dividend potential.

CUBE DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Given the low 67% FFO payout ratio, and the long term track record of management's ability to grow its dividend suggests we might see more aggressive double digit dividend growth moving forward.

From a fundamental demographic point of view, baby boomers downsizing as they retire will lead to demand for self storage, and millennials building families and moving will be the backbone of extra demand on the retail side.

From a business point of view, Ecommerce has increased and will continue to increase the demand for self storage as small vendors need to carry stock which they will then ship.

The increase in adverse weather conditions and disasters also creates a business need for off-site storage to mitigate risk of destruction of records and important data.

So there are enough underlying trends that mean that the industry remains attractive. CUBE has scale that many operators don't have, and I believe it will continue to consolidate the industry by buying up smaller operators in attractive markets.

As such, I believe that we can likely continue to see 7%-12% dividend growth over the next decade depending on management's ability to find opportunities to grow through new facilities.

This makes the stock very undervalued right now. Wouldn't be surprised to see CUBE rise to $60 over the next 6-18 months.

Strong buy 4: Digital Realty

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is a stock we have liked since it has dropped below $120, and we last wrote about it publicly on Seeking Alpha in January when the shares traded at $100.

Since then, DLR has increased to $117, returning 17% and matching the S&P 500 (SP500), which is not a small feat for a REIT in the current environment.

The window of opportunity on getting DLR at a really good price is closing again.

DLR is the data center REIT which has actively built the largest footprint in the space.

While it was hyped up during the pandemic years on the promise of an ever increasing demand of data, DLR fell hard in 2022, as the valuation was overreaching and there was a realization that it might take time to fully realize the industry's potential.

But that doesn't mean that firms and individuals don't need ever-increasing amounts of data. They do.

But because of its higher leverage, it has witnessed capital pressure in 2023.

However, I believe the dividend remains well covered, and while there will be no dividend growth this year, FFO is forecasted to be flat between 2022 and 2023, and then improve again thereafter on better credit markets.

DLR currently trades at $117 and yields 4.1%. I believe that over the next decade the stock can continue to grow its dividend at a 4-5% rate.

DLR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

I actually believe that $120-$125 is a fair price for DLR, but the market usually likes it because of the growth profile of the subsector, which makes it likely to be bid up to $140 on REITs gaining strength.

Strong buy 5: Arbor Realty

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) is a one-of-a-kind REIT. In fact, it is a mortgage REIT, or mREIT, so somewhat different from traditional REITs.

In March, we wrote an article debunking a short report.

I concluded that article saying:

I am taking this opportunity to top up my position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., as I believe it offers really good risk reward, has great management in a complex niche.

Since then, the stock has returned 45%, or 3x the S&P 500 returns.

SeekingAlpha

What is more surprising, is that despite this, ABR remains strongly undervalued.

During the past 10 years, ABR has yielded a median 8.5%. At today's $15.7 price, it still yields 10.5% and offers investors a great opportunity to jump in.

ABR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Multifamily real estate is not my favored subsector, as I mentioned above. But ABR engages in the business of making bridge loans to multifamily projects, and is extremely well versed at doing this.

ABR investor Presentation

In my opinion, ABR is perpetually undervalued, despite generating very stable cashflows and having very conservative payout ratios.

ABR Investor Relations

I wouldn't be surprised to see ABR go up to $22 in the next run up.

Conclusions

These 5 REIT picks all have certain things going for them.

Either they are their market leader, or have expertise in their niche which happens to be superior in many ways.

For dividend investors, these are all particularly attractive, because the long term dividend profile of these stocks nearly guarantees attractive incomes from the positions.

In this way, while we believe that REITs will be the next big market move, we can sleep well at night, knowing that we bought low, and will get paid to wait.

If we get confirmation and these soar, then we'll sell high and repeat in whatever is undervalued and looking good at that time.