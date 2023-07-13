Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
On Holding Needs A Perfect Run To Satisfy Investors

Jul. 13, 2023 3:57 PM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)5 Comments
  • Swiss footwear and apparel company On Holding AG has seen impressive growth in its revenues due to high consumer demand, but I believe the stock is overvalued.
  • On Holding's financials show strong growth levels, with revenues growing significantly and profitability achieved in 2022. However, the company's ability to achieve high margins is yet to be proven.
  • Despite the company's strong performance, I maintain a sell-rating on the stock, as I believe that the company's valuation doesn't give a margin of safety for investors.
Jay Yuno/E+ via Getty Images

On Holding AG has had an impressive run with its revenues, as consumer demand for the company’s shoes and other apparel has been magnificent. At $31.43 per share, though, I believe the stock’s valuation has been way too stretched, as the speedrun needs to last for

I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

flint111
Today, 4:32 PM
I recommend you buy a pair of On Cloud shoes and wear them a week before you either buy the stock OR sell short.
Brian Dightman
Today, 4:27 PM
One of the most difficult factors to evaluate in finance is growth because growth companies earn a market premium that make them "seem" expensive. It is a mistake, in my opinion, to simply call for a "sell" primarily based on valuation. MarketSmith ranks ONON in the Top 20% for Earnings Growth (EPS Rating 80), 10.4% after-tax margin (most recent QTR), super strong sales and good earnings growth since the IPO, Sales-Margin-ROE grade of "A", and good quality institutional holders...looks like a multi-bagger over the next 5+ years to me.
Feech
Today, 4:17 PM
Good article and rational arguments. Only one problem: You're going to be spectacularly wrong. ONON will be $40+ after their next earnings report, which is coming up fast. You may wanna read Peter Lynch's "One Up On Wall Street" ONON is the quintessential Peter Lynch Stock.

Go to the gym. The Supermarket. Airport. Doctors office. Look down. You know what you're gonna see? Between 1/4 and 1/3 of the people wearing ONON sneakers. ONON is now the leading brand in the UK and Germany. AHEAD of NKE and Adidas. ONON will KEEP RAISING guidance, blowing all your arguments sky high. You really don't understand that? Your argument would make sense in LAST years stock market, and the year before. This year and next? Are you insane? MY advice would be to retract the article haha. FYI ONON got upgraded again today. That will continue. Right until the stock is $60 next year. Then MAYBE it will level off some.

Sorry kiddo, you'll be wrong here. Very. You're not reading the room correctly.
cfrd
Today, 4:13 PM
Totally WRONG! This is why you havw onnly "8 followers". ONON has the best shoe on the market...without any advertising! It will be $50 by september
Caffital Research
Today, 4:30 PM
@cfrd I seem to have touched a nerve here! I do believe that the company is a high quality one, but current stock levels already expect a very high performance from the company. $50 by September could of course happen, but I don't believe it would likely be on a solid foundation.
