Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Opsens Inc. (OPSSF) Q3 2023 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 13, 2023 3:00 PM ETOpsens Inc. (OPSSF), OPS:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.47K Followers

Opsens Inc. (OTCQX:OPSSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 13, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louis Laflamme - President, Chief Executive Officer

John Hannigan - Chief Financial Officer

Joe Dorame - Managing Partner

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Sarugaser - Raymond James

Justin Keywood - Stifel

Doug Miehm - RBC Capital Markets

Scott McAuley - Paradigm Capital

Maxwell Carr - MPartners

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Opsens Inc., Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After the prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Dorame, Managing Partner. Please go ahead.

Joe Dorame

Good morning and thank you all for joining us today for the Opsens third quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call for the period ending May 31, 2023. With us on the call representing the company today are Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Hannigan, Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, today's call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Information about these risks and uncertainties are included in the company's filings, as well as periodic filings with the regulators in Canada and the United States, which you can find on SEDAR and Opsens website.

Today's discussion will include adjusted financial measures, which are non-IFRS measures. These should be considered as a supplement to and not as a substitute for IFRS financial measures.

Finally, today's event is

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.