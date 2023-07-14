New Article Competition: Best AI Ideas

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jul. 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET
SA Article Competitions
Seeking Alpha's Editorial Team is excited to announce our next article competition: Best AI Ideas

Competition: Best AI Ideas

For this competition, we are looking for analysis of your Best AI Ideas - meaning a stock, ETF or cryptocurrency that will be positively or negatively impacted by AI. The thesis can be bullish (going long) or bearish (going short).

Entry Period

The competition will start today and will run until August 15 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners will be announced within two weeks of the close date.

Prizes

Three winners - chosen by a team of editors, based primarily on how compelling the thesis is and independent insights - will each receive a monetary award. All three articles will also be featured to SA's PRO subscribers.

  • First place: $1,000

  • Second place: $750

  • Third place: $500

Competition Guidelines

All entries should conform to SA article submission guidelines. In general, we're most interested in analysis that's actionable, well-supported, and detailed. Specifically, we're looking for the following:

1. The article should present a clear and compelling thesis that highlights why this is your best AI idea. For large cap and well-known stocks, it is especially important for your article to include unique and independent insights.

2. The article should focus on a stock, ETF or cryptocurrency that is tradable in the United States or Canada, for which Seeking Alpha has a ticker page. The following minimums should apply:

  • Stocks should have a minimum of $200,000 in average daily trading volume.

  • ETFs should regularly have a bid-ask spread lower than 1%.

  • Cryptocurrencies should have a minimum total market cap of $2 billion.

Micro-cap stocks are eligible, but articles on micro-caps are subject to more scrutiny (see our policy here). Please check the average daily trading volume before writing an article

This article was written by

SA Article Competitions
The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team occasionally runs Article Competitions and other contests for the benefit of both our contributors and readers.

