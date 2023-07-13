champc

The US Dollar Index fell below the psychologically important 100 level on Thursday. Tame inflation data, robust initial Q2 earnings season results, and firm employment numbers - all released Thursday morning - further underscored the Goldilocks "no landing" scenario.

As it stands, some Wall Street economists assert the back half of 2023 could feature softer US real GDP growth, and some firms (BofA for instance) say a 2024 recession is in the cards.

US Dollar Index Falls Under 100, No Major Lift For Commodities

These are key macro factors. And, as of now, the dollar is feeling bearish pressure. I believe it is due to a risk-on sentiment and the reality that the Fed may not have to hike rates a whole lot more. The July 26 FOMC gathering is widely expected to result in another quarter-point policy rate rise. But that could be it, as there's now less than a 20% probability of two total rate hikes for the balance of 2023.

Fed Rate Hikes: 1 and Done

Despite an emerging more sanguine economic outcome and a falling greenback, commodity prices have not really found a solid footing. I have a hold rating on the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

For background, PDBC is an actively managed fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide economic exposure to a diverse group of the world's most heavily traded commodities, according to Invesco. The index PDBC tracks are composed of futures contracts on 14 heavily traded commodities across the energy, precious metals, industrial metals, and agriculture sectors.

PDBC's tradeability has remained strong in 2023. Its 0.07% median bid/ask spread and 30-day average trading volume of more than 2.8 million shares indicate strong liquidity. The annual management fee is 59 basis points with a total expense ratio of 0.64% as of July 12, 2023, so it's not the cheapest fund out there. The 22-holding portfolio is oriented toward energy, with nearly half of the ETF in oil and gas.

Being mindful of key developments in the oil and broader energy markets is critical. Over the last few months, both WTI and Brent have been largely range bound. US oil prices recently rose above $75, but I don't see enough emerging signs of a new bull market underway, though a barrel of oil is now the most expensive since late April. With that in mind, I see PDBC continuing to meander.

PDBC: High Exposure to Energy-Related Commodities

WTI: Possible Resistance in the Low $80s

TradingView

Seasonally, DBC (which I will use as a performance and chart proxy for PDBC as the two funds track extremely closely) tends to struggle from the middle of July through mid-December. So, according to data from Equity Clock, now is not a favorable time to be long a basket of commodities.

PDBC & DBC: Bearish Performance Trends Through Q4

The Technical Take

Honing in on the chart of DBC (which I assert drives technical trends in PDBC as well but does not feature high distribution payouts), notice in the graph below that the trend has consistently been to the downside. Moreover, the RSI momentum indicator has been stuck in a broad zone between 30 and 65, so it has never reached overbought conditions, nor has the fund endured capitulation selling pressure over the last year.

I would like to see either event transpire to alter the downtrend status. For now, I see support at DBC's downtrend support line which is currently near $21 while resistance is seen at about $24, so the fund is getting very close to a breakout, but it's not there quite yet. Along with a downtrend resistance line coming into play there, that is also where the falling 200-day moving average lies.

Finally, keep your eye on volume trends - for now, volume continues to wane off the surge seen in the first half of 2022. A bullish breakout or bearish breakdown on significant volume would support a possible trend change or acceleration.

DBC: Monitor Price Action For Clues on PDBC's Future Trends. Bearish Downtrend in Place, Stubborn RSI Range Amid Weak Volume

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my hold rating on PDBC. I see lackluster price action despite a falling dollar and rising economic growth suggested by the latest corporate and macro data.