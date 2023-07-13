Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: A Deteriorating Picture

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust, a healthcare REIT, has seen its stock fall by more than 50% since January 2022.
  • The company's Q1 2023 report showed a decrease in rent billed and straight-line rent, an increase in total expenses.
  • The outstanding share count at Medical Properties has risen by over 250% in the last ten years.

Female nurse adjusting the blood pressure monitor on female hospital patient

Tempura/E+ via Getty Images

Here We Go

Today we write about one of the most hotly contested REITs in the market today--Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), a healthcare REIT that has become a battleground of sorts for bulls and

This article was written by

Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Comments (26)

Article Update Today, 4:37 PM
Comments (413)
Thanks for reading our article! If you'd like to show your support, feel free to hit the 'Follow' button. Also, don't forget to activate notifications if you'd like to get real time alerts on our latest research. Cheers!
m
milehr
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (2.41K)
It is bad. People will be getting ill remotely.
T
TheWallStreetKid
Today, 6:01 PM
Comments (887)
Time to buy MPW. This article is a perfect contrarian indicator to go long.
DrStrange profile picture
DrStrange
Today, 5:32 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (124)
I'm shocked!! A Reit issuing new shares to grow the business...Pure Insanity!! They should reinvest their past gains, shouldn't they?

This must be a real REIT analyst...i mean he looks at net income and ignores FFO...great stuff...A Sell rating is truly warranted.
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 5:36 PM
Comments (413)
@DrStrange Thanks for reading--yes, increased share counts matter quite a bit when revenue doesn't correspondingly grow, as we point out.

REIT or not, operating cash flow matters. Or do you prefer a dozen 'adjustments' to arrive at a number you like?
Phil Meyer profile picture
Phil Meyer
Today, 5:20 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (70)
I don't know who is right or wrong but I continue to stop loss up to a present gain of $5800 and continue to collect the dividends. Sleep very well at night on this one.
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 5:17 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.96K)
Long, full position. 13% yield and enjoying the price climbing of late. Eventually their tenants will recover from Covid.
O
OLIGOPOL
Today, 5:08 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (41)
MPW is indeed a deteriorating picture for the shorts.
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments (413)
@OLIGOPOL I mean, in the last month, sure, but the argument that can likely be made is that some profit taking is happening on the short side. On a multi-year basis, however, that hasn't been the case.
s
svaleal
Today, 5:06 PM
Comments (43)
Another short article? Not too late for the shorts? All negatives presented have been presented before many times by shorts until push the stock to 7-ish area. Not new but repeating same story again could change the stock upward momentum?
Dennis O profile picture
Dennis O
Today, 5:05 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (997)
I have owned since 2015 and added again a couple of months ago. They own critical mission hospitals, this company is not going anywhere. More negative articles please, I will add again for the fourth time. Best of breed. Life is Good 👍- Dennis
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 5:01 PM
Comments (4.01K)
@Ironside Research You did a service here with a timely reminder about the risk of owning MPW despite its seemingly recovering stock price. We do not have to fault MPW management for its current business predicament; it did not have any way to anticipate the Covid panic and the damage to its renters earnings. If its renters were now quickly restoring their own earnings, MPW would be a great buy, but that does not appear to be happening. There will be no bankruptcy (wishful thinking by some shorts), but dividend coverage will likely be shrinking, and there may be dilution as you have guessed.
DontFollowMyAdviceImaDummy profile picture
DontFollowMyAdviceImaDummy
Today, 4:58 PM
Comments (1.03K)
people are now being mass quantities injured by totally not mrna gene therapy experiments... but are still increasing injuries.... so maybe owning / gambling on hospitals and medical centers might be kinda okay. maff doesn't matter now, just don't follow my advice as i'm admittedly a dummy
l
linkdonald
Today, 4:57 PM
Comments (4.68K)
According to my back of the envelope calculations, bottom in worst case is approx 5% div while it digs itself out of a temporary situation. I welcome other opinions.
G
Gregmax
Today, 4:55 PM
Comments (106)
Long MPW here. Also enjoyed todays fat dividend !
g
gtashjian
Today, 4:48 PM
Comments (29)
Nothing new here, MPW is a REIT and uses the share issuance to raise funds to purchase new hospitals. Try matching up those shares issued with the significant acquisitions at those times.
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 4:51 PM
Comments (413)
@gtashjian Yes, that's a typical REIT strategy. It stops working so well, however, when revenue expectations deteriorate and a company is left with a large float to which dividend distributions are expected to be made.
mookdoc profile picture
mookdoc
Today, 4:47 PM
Premium
Comments (2.87K)
Poor timing on article bud! Get a clue....
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 4:51 PM
Comments (413)
@mookdoc Any context here?
M
MZ520334
Today, 5:03 PM
Comments (140)
@Ironside Research Q2 is coming out in a few weeks. They resolved some tenant issues during the quarter. Should be an interesting earnings call.
FLAFCOL profile picture
FLAFCOL
Today, 4:44 PM
Premium
Comments (114)
Nice run up the last few weeks…I’m finally in the green! Will continue to monitor.
F
FunInvesting
Today, 4:42 PM
Premium
Comments (4.29K)
Double bottom on March 23rd and May 16th...
This stock has launched based on more current info within
the last month.....I only see good things long term from here...
D
Dazed n Confused
Today, 4:42 PM
Premium
Comments (23)
Short much?
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 4:49 PM
Comments (413)
@Dazed n Confused No, not short. Thanks for reading!
g
gret
Today, 4:42 PM
Premium
Comments (3.47K)
Shorts allowed/caused a purchase @$7.50. Appreciate the subsequent move up.
