Tempura/E+ via Getty Images

Here We Go

Today we write about one of the most hotly contested REITs in the market today--Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), a healthcare REIT that has become a battleground of sorts for bulls and bears alike. The stock came under fire when Viceroy Research published several bearish articles against it. Bulls, for their part, contend that the stock has been overly punished for issues that have been overblown.

In any case, the stock has not fared well over the past eighteen months.

Koyfin

On a total return basis (which accounts for dividend payouts), the stock has fallen by more than 50% since January 2022, compared to the broader S&P 500's (SPY) decline of around 5%.

While we likely won't settle any debate here, we think it worthwhile to bring a fresh perspective to the controversial company. Let's dive in.

An Unimpressive Quarter

In the press release for its first quarter results, Medical Properties painted a rosy picture. In the press release, CEO Charles Aldag is quoted as saying:

We are pleased to report a first quarter that saw our core portfolio, as it has for nearly two decades, realize attractive and predictable growth driven by strong original underwriting and inflation-based cash rent escalators. This performance establishes a baseline level of profitability that supports our dividend payments and sets the table for continued growth.

The numbers from the corresponding quarterly filing, as far as we can tell, seem to paint a different picture.

Company Filings

Rent billed and straight-line rent were down year over year by 5.8% and 7.1%, respectively, while total expenses grew by 1.7% (led by an increase in interest expenses).

Moving down the lines brings us to the other income and expense section, where comps between the previous year and this year become a bit less apples-to-apples. In Q1 2022 the company benefitted from a large gain on sale of real estate. In Q1 2023, Medical Properties recording a near $90 million non-cash impairment charge.

Despite this impairment charge and a net income to shareholders in the quarter of $0.05, or $32.7 million, the company still declared a dividend of $0.29 per share. Consulting the cash from financing section of the cash flow statement, we see that Medical Properties dividend payment to shareholders in Q1 was a little more than $176 million.

Of course, impairment charges are non-cash, so let's look at the cash flows from operations to see how operating cash flow stacks up against this dividend payment.

Company Filings

Adding back non-cash charges such as depreciation, stock-based compensation, and impairment, we arrive at a figure of $135 million for cash from operations, which is of course far short of the mark for a dividend payment of $176 million. We'll return to this concern later.

Share Count Concerns

While much of the discussion surrounding shares and the percentage of shares outstanding currently held short (almost 21% as of this writing), we have a different issue to present for those bullish on the stock--the amount of shares outstanding has been steadily rising over the years.

Koyfin

Over the last ten years, the outstanding share count at Medical Properties has risen by more than 250%, from around 150 million shares to over 590 million today.

This, of course, is an especially pernicious problem for investors seeking dividend income. Not only does a rising share count dilute proportional ownership, but it can also complicate and reduce a company's ability to sustain a steady and stable dividend.

While we won't speculate as to management's intent or whether share count growth will continue as it has in the past, we point out that the company's most recent shelf registration notes that there is still room for additional shares to be issued. The document specifically states that under the company Charter, Medical Properties may "issue up to 750,000,000 shares of common stock".

Analyst Worries & Forecast

Compounding the problem of a worrisome quarter and inadequate cash from operations to cover the dividend, analyst consensus for projected revenue is not what is used to be for Medical Properties Trust.

Koyfin

While analysts seemed to be quite optimistic in 2021 about the company's prospects, with top-line estimates for FY 2026 creeping near $2 billion, they have seemed to have since soured. Analyst estimates for top line growth at the company appear anemic at best, with minimal growth projected for the next few years.

Guidance from the company itself has also been tempered. In its full year 2022 press release, the company estimated it would generate between $0.83 to $0.98 per share in net income for 2023. After the first quarter 2023, this estimate was revised, with the company stating that it was "adjusting its 2023 calendar estimate of per share net income to $0.06 to $0.17".

The Bottom Line

There is a concurrent theme in the bull argument for Medical Properties Trust that a short squeeze will drive the price higher, or that business conditions will suddenly recover and create upside for the stock. These arguments, however, do not seem as structural as the results from the first quarter and subsequent adjustment to full year guidance seem to be. For now, Medical Properties Trust appears to be a wait-and-see story.