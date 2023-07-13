Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NioCorp: New Proposed Geotechnical Drilling Campaign Could Accelerate Investments

Jul. 13, 2023 4:55 PM ETNioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB), NB:CA
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
953 Followers

Summary

  • NioCorp Developments Ltd. is planning a new geotechnical drilling campaign for the Elk Creek Project.
  • The company has already contracted 75% of the planned ferroniobium for the next decade and a significant amount of Scandium production, ensuring buyers for its mineral products once production begins.
  • Despite recent volatility in the stock price and potential risks, the company's feasibility study suggests a net present value of over $2 billion for the main mining project.

Fière travailleuse africaine des mines

Magnifical Productions/iStock via Getty Images

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) recently proposed a new geotechnical drilling campaign for the Elk Creek Project, which was valued at more than $2 billion a few months ago. With a market capitalization of less than $200 million, I am

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
953 Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.