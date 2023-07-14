3 REITs To Set-And-Forget

Dragon Claws

So you want to own real estate investment trusts aka REITs?

Awesome!

I’m happy to hear that, especially considering the current conditions REITs are operating under.

Let’s just say that, as a category, they’re not on anyone’s list of high-flying power stocks.

Consider the following year-to-date chart of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ). This asset is widely considered to be a benchmark for REITs considering how many of them it holds.

The image above doesn’t paint the prettiest picture, clearly. While we can always hope that the second half of the year picks up REIT stock prices and puts them in more attractive places…

That reality just hasn’t manifested itself as of this article’s publication. They started out the year poorly. There’s no other way of looking at it.

Truth be told, REIT stock prices didn’t do great last year, either. So I do get why some people are down on them for the time being.

I’m not. (Go figure.) But that’s because I’m well-versed in their history, which involves both:

Periods of volatility – like every other asset out there – that they inevitably come back from… and better than ever… Dividends. Beautiful, beautiful, high-yield dividends paid out faithfully every quarter or, even better, every month.

You can have your reasons for avoiding REITs if you want. But those two factors alone are enough for me to stick with them through this current “thin.”

These REITs Have Warren Buffett-Style Wide Moats

If you’re with me on that conclusion, just with a bit less enthusiasm – or if you are enthusiastic but still starting out –this could be the article for you.

The three REITs I’m about to detail are strong companies that feature what I like to call “wide moats.” That’s a Warren Buffett term, for the record. Or at least he popularized it immensely in 1995 during a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) annual shareholder meeting.

Addressing a question from someone in attendance, he said:

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to find a business with a wide and long-lasting moat around it… protecting a terrific economic castle with an honest lord in charge of the castle.”

Here are some follow-up quotes:

“What we’re trying to find is a business that, for one reason or another – it can be because it’s the low-cost producer in some area, it can be because it has a natural franchise because of surface capabilities, it could be because of its position in the consumers’ mind, it can be because of a technological advantage or any kind of reason at all – that it has this moat around it.”

And:

“But we are trying to figure out… why is that castle still standing? And what’s going to keep it standing or cause it not to be standing give, 10, 20 years from now? What are the key factors? And how permanent are they? How much do they depend on the genius of the lord in the castle?”

I’m more than happy to report that those questions have well-documented and very stable answers in the case of:

Realty Income Corporation (O) VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) American Tower Corporation (AMT).

These REITs are masters at navigating whatever comes their way.

The Making of a REIT Kingdom

I’ll say it again: The previously listed REITs are masters at navigating whatever comes their way. Better yet, they know how to dig in to fertile land, building themselves not just a castle but a kingdom.

And an expansive kingdom at that, with locations around the world.

I want to be careful to leave the details of each individual REIT for each individual segment below. But know that these companies have worked hard – and smart – to expand and safeguard their territories.

As a result, they have those Warren Buffett-style wide moats, which give them plenty of buffer space against “enemy” entities. Competitors simply don’t have the same name-brand recognition to work off. Nor do they have the same enormous operations, or scale, which give them cost-of-capital advantages.

For those of you unfamiliar with that term, cost of capital is the minimum rate of return a company has to earn in order to generate actual value. So cost-of-capital advantage simply means that a business can make more for less compared to other players in its field of focus.

This includes taking out loans at very reasonable rates because the banks behind them know they’re good for it.

This is a very, very big deal. But here’s where I’m going to stop talking in generalities and start talking specifics. So, without further ado, here’s your four REITs worth owning…

Even when the larger sector’s stock prices look as lackluster as they do.

Wide Moat REIT Pick No. 1: Realty Income

The best example of Realty Income’s moat is the highly predictable earnings that the REIT generates year after year. Look at the chart below, and you can see that the “monthly dividend company” has generated positive earnings (based on adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, per share) for 26 out of 27 years in a row.

Realty Income

That’s impressive, right!

How many companies can say they have delivered on earnings growth for 26 out of 27 years in a row, even during a global pandemic.

Okay, I know what you’re thinking: How can the company maintain that during periods of high interest rates?

Good question, and to answer that question let’s examine the company’s cost of capital, that now sits at around 5.75% (equity yield is 6% and latest 8-year is around 5.1%).

In Q1-23 the company closed on approximately $1.7 billion of investments at a cash cap rate of 7%, which means the investment spreads are around 160 basis points. Not as wide as recent years, but still accretive and a source of dividend growth.

In addition, analysts are forecasting AFFO per share growth of 4% in 2024 and 2025, which provides a solid indicator that the company will continue with its current dividend record of increases – now at 29 years in a row.

Shares are cheap, now trading at $60.50 per share and a P/AFFO of 15.3x. And the dividend yield is 5.1% and well-covered (78% payout ratio).

iREIT® targets shares to hit $80 by YE 2024 which translates into an annualized total return of 25%.

Wide Moat REIT Pick No. 2: VICI Properties

Another “wide moat” pick is casino REIT VICI Properties that owns a portfolio of 50 properties located in the U.S. and Canada. VICI is also the second largest triple net lease REIT with ~$2.9 billion in annualized cash rent and 100% rent collection from formation (2017) to date.

VICI has grown faster than any other REIT in history (as far as I can tell), as the company was added to the S&P 500 Index (SP500) in June 2022 (IPO was 2018).

VICI Properties

As you will see with all of the REITs referenced in this article, VICI has been an aggressive consolidator and the company has also made moves outside of gaming, into other “experiential” property types such as amusement parks (Great Wolf Resorts) and entertainment.

VICI has worked hard to improve its balance sheet. In April 20, 2022, it priced its inaugural investment grade bond offering – the $5.0 Billion issuance marks the largest REIT IG debt issuance ever. VICI has investment grade ratings with all 3 primary agencies: S&P: BBB- Stable, Fitch: BBB- Stable, and Moody’s: Ba1 Stable.

VICI has demonstrated a track record of growth (~$34Bn of investments and raised ~$21Bn of equity proceeds since formation in 2017) that has resulted in predictable earnings and dividend growth. Since 2019 the company has grown AFFO per share by ~8% (annually) and analysts forecast 5% (growth) in 2024 and 2025.

On May 16, 2023, the company entered into an agreement to acquire four casinos in Alberta, Canada from Century Casinos and lease back to Century in a master lease agreement. This is the fourth transaction with Century Casinos that further develops the relationship. The total transaction cost is $55.7 million that generated ~$12.8 million of rent (7.8% cap rate).

This transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023 and is expected to be immediately accretive to AFFO per share and at a spread to VICI’s cost of capital (we estimate to be around 6%). Moreso, this opens up more opportunities for VICI in Canada, and we suspect Europe is the next new market (for VICI).

In a recent Mizuho Research article, Haendel St. Juste writes (emphasis added):

"We still view VICI to be the natural partner for Blackstone (BX) to sell half of its stake in the Bellagio (IF a deal gets done) given their prior relationship (BX sold MGM Grand/Mandalay Bay to VICI in late 2022) and its large footprint (10 properties) on the LV Strip. Blackstone bought 95% of the Bellagio in 2019 for $4.2B at ~5.8% (5% held by a subsidiary of MGM Resorts). Per Bloomberg, the Bellagio carries ~$2.5B of assumable property-level debt at 3.6%, maturing in 2029."

He continues,

"VICI also commented that it is open to potentially partnering with professional sports franchises (NFL, NBA, etc.), not in stadium ownership, as it sees risks with stadium obsolescence and with teams potentially moving cities but sees practice facilities as more fungible; VICI mentioned it may look to partner with universities as well, mentioning lower donor revenue in the aftermath of recent regulatory changes that allow student-athletes to profit off of their own image."

Shares are now trading at $31.91 per share and a P/AFFO of 15.7x. And the dividend yield is 4.9% and well-covered (76% payout ratio).

iREIT® targets shares to hit $37 by YE 2024 which translates into an annualized total return of 15%.

Wide Moat REIT Pick No. 3: American Tower

Our third pick is American Tower. It commands a dominating lead as one of the largest tower owners in the world, with over 226,000 communication sites. Demand drivers are in place as smartphone data usage is projected to increase exponentially on a global basis. Initial 5G adoption is expected to drive a portion of growth in more mature markets like the U.S.

AMT Investor Site

The tower platform is going to be spend around $60 billion on their networks across American Tower’s 25 different markets. On average, half of American Tower’s sites in the U.S. (about 43,000 of them) have some form of 5G on them; radios, or indoor antennas.

Also, a few years ago American Tower acquired CoreSite that establishes AMT as a leader across multiple classes of communications real estate as 5G and wireless convergence accelerate. This acquisition creates an attractive opportunity to expand CoreSite’s platform internationally while boosting AMT’s long-term AFFO per share accretion.

One of the things I like about AMT is that the REIT doesn’t build on spec, it gets a carrier on as an anchor, and it only builds in areas where it believes it can get a second tenant on. It plans to build roughly 4,000 towers in 2023 and has built around 25,000 over the last several years.

I know this question will come up in chat (below) – regarding satellites – so let me go ahead and answer that question by referencing a comment from AMT’s CEO, Tom Bartlett:

“…satellites in terms of speeds, interference, a number of different technical ways is still not going to be able to replicate the kind of experience that we enjoy using a handset being delivered over a terrestrial 150 foot tower.

Finally, AMT’s balance sheet is in fine shape, in Q1-23 it extended the average maturity profile to nearly 6 years, while reducing floating rate debt to ~ 20%, with net leverage of approximately 5.2x. Analysts are forecasting AFFO per share growth of 9% in 2024 and 2025.

Shares are now trading at $195.43 per share and a P/AFFO of 20.1x. And the dividend yield is 3.2% and well-covered (67% payout ratio).

iREIT® targets shares to hit $260 by YE 2024 which translates into an annualized total return of 24%.

Note: BMO initiated on AMT with an Outperform rating and $230 target price. BMO expects AMT to deliver 2023-2025 AFFO/share CAGR of 7.7%, above peers, ~10%/year dividend growth and with the shares trading at 18.5x 2024E AFFO/share, and "views the risk/reward as compelling."

Why Did I Pick These 3?

As I demonstrated above, all 3 REITs (O, VICI, and AMT) are consolidators in their respective categories.

Like most all REITs, these income alternatives grow both internally and externally and given their defensive capital structures and disciplined management expertise, we believe these 3 REITs will outperform over the long-haul.

Each of these REITs understand that the way to generate real value for shareholders is by making investments at rates of return that exceed their cost of capital.

The concept of scale and cost of capital are interconnected and each of these REITs offer attractive attributes that allow them to balance growth and ROIC, which is critically important to the value creation process.

Although rates have risen higher (and faster) than many anticipated, these 3 REITs are well-positioned to continue to grow earnings and dividends.

I plan to purchase shares in all 3 REITs this week for my grandson (who recently celebrated his first birthday). 18 years from now I suspect that these REITs will be a lot larger and so will Asher’s college fund.

