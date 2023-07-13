Orientfootage

'A year nobody expected', that is how we would characterize 2023 so far. With the S&P 500 now higher than when the Fed starting raising rates in 2022, many finance professionals are understandably puzzled:

S&P 500 Move (CharlieBilello)

In the above graphs, the blue one represents the S&P 500 Index, and we can see how it has now surpassed its levels from mid-March 2022. In the second graph in red we can see the total change in Fed Funds, which has been 500 bps.

One of the cornerstones of equity valuations is the Discounted Cash Flow model, or DCF:

Discounted cash flow refers to a valuation method that estimates the value of an investment using its expected future cash flows. DCF analysis attempts to determine the value of an investment today, based on projections of how much money that investment will generate in the future. The present value of expected future cash flows is arrived at by using a projected discount rate.

Suffice to say that when the discount rate increases as risk-free rates rise, valuations should be lowered (all else equal). It has not worked this year. In this article, we are going to look at the reasons behind this occurrence and the short term investment implications for a high beta tech aggregator, namely the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Why is high beta tech higher this year?

There are several reasons for the massive rally in high beta tech. Let us look at a couple of them.

1. The front end of the curve is higher, but the backend is lower

Let us have a look at how the yield curve has moved since October 2022:

Yield Curve Compare (UsTreasuryYieldCurve.com)

The red line in the above graph represents the current yield curve, while the blue line is the curve as of October 25, 2022. We can see that while the front end (up to 2 years) is higher now, the intermediate and long end of the curve is lower currently. When extrapolating forward curves and creating discount factors, long-dated cash flows might be higher today when discounted.

2. Short Covering

Fundamentally, many of the ARKK components have not changed much. Yet, the current market rally is forcing many market players to cover their short interest in many of those names:

Data by YCharts

We can see above the short interest outstanding for one of the ARKK top holdings, namely Coinbase Global (COIN). The short interest jumped at the end of last year, but has steadily come down in 2023. The stock has been on a tear as of late due to the potential approval of Bitcoin ETFs that would see Coinbase represent the surveillance sharing entity.

Why ARKK will likely push higher short term

Despite valuations which are overstretched and fundamentals which have not changed, ARKK does represent a high beta take on technology and innovation stocks, thus it will be traded by the market as such. Retail investors love fast profits and buying calls. Fast money can only be made via 'exciting' high beta names that expose a lot of volatility - both on the downside and on the upside.

We cannot recollect any retail traders bragging about how much money they made via weekly calls on the Dow Jones, yet the internet is full of individuals showing off their COIN swing trades with 10x to 50x profits. In an up-market, 'exciting' high beta names are the place to be, since gamma squeezes can help people print high profits on small option premiums. As per Barchart, these are the stocks with the highest options volumes currently:

Highest Options Volumes (Barchart)

A number of the names in the list are ARKK holdings. We are yet again witnessing gamma squeeze types of moves, and the market is moving away from trying to squeeze higher the 'Magnificent 7' towards the favorites of the 2020/2021 bull run.

Proposed trade

We are not of the opinion that ARKK will not experience another significant drawdown this year. However, short-term, the technicals are favorable for the move higher to continue. In this type of set-up the best trade to be had is via options, since the downside is capped, and a further short term push higher can be captured. To that end, we believe the August 25 50/55 Call Spread trade is a smart way to take advantage of this view:

Trade Profit Potential (MarketChameleon)

A call spread is the simultaneous purchase of a call and the sale of a higher strike one for the same date. We are looking at purchasing $50 strike calls for August 25, while simultaneously selling August 25 $55 strike calls. The maximum profit here is ($55-$50-premium) x number of contracts. As of now, the premium is $1.29 per contract, which would make the maximum potential profit for this month-long trade 2.8x the premium paid.

The beauty of this trade is that it perfectly encapsulates the thesis - short term strength while still expecting a market risk-off event later in the year. The advantage of doing a call spread versus an outright purchase is the defined loss, which is capped by the premium paid on the option. Conversely, if one expects ARKK to rally another +20% from here, an outright position would be more profitable, but also much more risky from a downside perspective.

Conclusion

ARK Innovation ETF is an equity exchange traded fund. The vehicle aggregates a number of high beta technology and innovation names which experienced severe drawdowns in 2022. With many investors having been caught wrong-footed in 2023, we are witnessing a massive short squeeze in the high beta equities, driven by encouraging economic data. Many of the ARKK components have not improved from a fundamental perspective, but having started the year with very high short interest levels are now pushed higher by sellers unwinding their bets. Similarly to 2021, we are also currently witnessing euphoria around using call options for short term bets, a strategy which favors high beta technology names. To that end, we can find some of the ARKK holdings in the Barchart table for names with the highest options volume. We feel these market technicals are going to push ARKK even higher short term, and in this article, we put forward a conservative call spread trade to take advantage of this view. The proposed options trade is a conservative one given a defined downside (option premium) and ability to capture the expected short term move higher in ARKK.