A Quick Take On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) provides data analytics and technology-enabled services to various healthcare-related segments in the United States.

Management has guided to a 12% top line revenue contraction in 2023 but believes its results are stabilizing.

Until we see growth reignited, I’m Neutral [Hold] on MPLN.

MultiPlan Overview

New York, NY-based MultiPlan was founded in 1980 to provide an array of data analytics and related cost management and revenue integrity capabilities to the commercial healthcare, property & casualty healthcare and government healthcare sectors.

The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Dale White, who joined the firm in 2004 and had previously held senior roles at BCE Emergis, The Alternare Group and Ethix National.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Surprise billing

Payment and revenue integrity

Network-based services

Analytics-based services.

MultiPlan acquires customers through its direct sales and business development teams as well as through partner referrals.

MultiPlan’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for healthcare analytics was estimated at $35.3 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $166.5 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 21.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing demand for healthcare analytics solutions from a variety of market participants as they contend with higher costs, reduced patient engagement and difficulty hiring and retaining qualified personnel.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory for the U.S. healthcare analytics market from 2020 to 2030.

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

McKesson

Optum

IBM

Oracle

SAS Institute

IQVIA

Verisk Analytics

Elsevier

Medeanalytics

Truven Health Analytics

Veradigm

Cerner Corporation

MultiPlan’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has trended materially lower in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter has also dropped recently.

Total Revenue and Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower more recently; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have fluctuated sharply in recent quarters.

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have produced the following results.

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, MPLN’s stock price has fallen 59.4% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 33.66%, as the chart indicates below.

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $265.7 million in cash and equivalents and $4.6 billion in total debt, of which $13.3 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $241.7 million, during which capital expenditures were a hefty $88.4 million. The company paid $17.3 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC") in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For MultiPlan

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company.

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 5.6 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 8.4 Price / Sales 1.3 Revenue Growth Rate -12.3% Net Income Margin -60.6% EBITDA % 66.5% Net Debt To Annual EBITDA 5.7 Market Capitalization $1,320,000,000 Enterprise Value $5,690,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $241,740,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.97 Click to enlarge

Source - Seeking Alpha.

Commentary On MultiPlan

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023’s results, management highlighted renewing multi-year contracts with three major customers, resulting in greater visibility into its 2023 revenue.

As a result, leadership reaffirmed its full-year 2023 revenue guidance and is on track to "launch several new products and enhancements within our core service lines this year."

Management is preparing to launch the first service of its new Data & Decision Science line, which it believes will expand its "footprint beyond our out-of-network claims processing and deepening our penetration in larger and growing markets like in-network, commercial health and Medicare Advantage."

Leadership did not disclose any company, customer or revenue retention rate metrics.

Total revenue for Q1 2023 fell 20.6% year-over-year and gross profit margin dropped 7.4%.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased 2.4% year-over-year while operating income dropped 59.8%.

Looking ahead, management expects 2023 revenue to be $950 million at the midpoint of the range, or a revenue drop of 12.0% compared to 2022’s results.

By comparison, 2022 revenue dropped 3.4% versus 2021’s revenue.

It also plans to use most of its extra cash flow to pay down the company's heavy debt load.

Regarding valuation, in the past twelve months, the firm's EV/EBITDA valuation multiple has dropped a net of approximately 7%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below.

EV/EBITDA Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

While management is not yet calling a "turn" in its various markets, the stock’s valuation swoon may be mostly over.

However, its continued top line revenue contraction combined with a heavy debt load could limit any stock rebound.

I’m therefore Neutral [Hold] on MPLN for the near term.