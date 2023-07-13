MultiPlan Sees Stabilizing Markets But Contracting Revenue In 2023
Summary
- MultiPlan Corporation provides healthcare analytics and related services to various market participants in the U.S.
- Management expects top line revenue to decline in 2023.
- Until revenue can start on an upward trajectory, I'm Neutral [Hold] on MultiPlan Corporation.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) provides data analytics and technology-enabled services to various healthcare-related segments in the United States.
Management has guided to a 12% top line revenue contraction in 2023 but believes its results are stabilizing.
Until we see growth reignited, I’m Neutral [Hold] on MPLN.
MultiPlan Overview
New York, NY-based MultiPlan was founded in 1980 to provide an array of data analytics and related cost management and revenue integrity capabilities to the commercial healthcare, property & casualty healthcare and government healthcare sectors.
The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Dale White, who joined the firm in 2004 and had previously held senior roles at BCE Emergis, The Alternare Group and Ethix National.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Surprise billing
Payment and revenue integrity
Network-based services
Analytics-based services.
MultiPlan acquires customers through its direct sales and business development teams as well as through partner referrals.
MultiPlan’s Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for healthcare analytics was estimated at $35.3 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $166.5 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 21.4% from 2023 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing demand for healthcare analytics solutions from a variety of market participants as they contend with higher costs, reduced patient engagement and difficulty hiring and retaining qualified personnel.
Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory for the U.S. healthcare analytics market from 2020 to 2030.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
McKesson
Optum
IBM
Oracle
SAS Institute
IQVIA
Verisk Analytics
Elsevier
Medeanalytics
Truven Health Analytics
Veradigm
Cerner Corporation
MultiPlan’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has trended materially lower in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter has also dropped recently.
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower more recently; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have fluctuated sharply in recent quarters.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have produced the following results.
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, MPLN’s stock price has fallen 59.4% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 33.66%, as the chart indicates below.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $265.7 million in cash and equivalents and $4.6 billion in total debt, of which $13.3 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $241.7 million, during which capital expenditures were a hefty $88.4 million. The company paid $17.3 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC") in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For MultiPlan
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company.
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
5.6
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
8.4
|
Price / Sales
|
1.3
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-12.3%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-60.6%
|
EBITDA %
|
66.5%
|
Net Debt To Annual EBITDA
|
5.7
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,320,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$5,690,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$241,740,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.97
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Commentary On MultiPlan
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023’s results, management highlighted renewing multi-year contracts with three major customers, resulting in greater visibility into its 2023 revenue.
As a result, leadership reaffirmed its full-year 2023 revenue guidance and is on track to "launch several new products and enhancements within our core service lines this year."
Management is preparing to launch the first service of its new Data & Decision Science line, which it believes will expand its "footprint beyond our out-of-network claims processing and deepening our penetration in larger and growing markets like in-network, commercial health and Medicare Advantage."
Leadership did not disclose any company, customer or revenue retention rate metrics.
Total revenue for Q1 2023 fell 20.6% year-over-year and gross profit margin dropped 7.4%.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased 2.4% year-over-year while operating income dropped 59.8%.
Looking ahead, management expects 2023 revenue to be $950 million at the midpoint of the range, or a revenue drop of 12.0% compared to 2022’s results.
By comparison, 2022 revenue dropped 3.4% versus 2021’s revenue.
It also plans to use most of its extra cash flow to pay down the company's heavy debt load.
Regarding valuation, in the past twelve months, the firm's EV/EBITDA valuation multiple has dropped a net of approximately 7%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below.
While management is not yet calling a "turn" in its various markets, the stock’s valuation swoon may be mostly over.
However, its continued top line revenue contraction combined with a heavy debt load could limit any stock rebound.
I’m therefore Neutral [Hold] on MPLN for the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments