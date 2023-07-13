Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

So-Young International Stock: We're Skeptical Of This Beauty Growth Story

Jul. 13, 2023 6:04 PM ETSo-Young International Inc. (SY)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • So-Young stands to benefit from strong growth in China's medical aesthetic market.
  • Recent financial and operating results from the company have disappointed, highlighting ongoing uncertainties.
  • We expect shares to remain volatile.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Asian Chinese female makeup artist with disability deformed arm drawing eyebrows for her friend at home

Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

So-Young International Inc (NASDAQ:SY) operates an online platform connecting consumers with beauty industry professionals in China. Beyond information and reviews on a wide range of treatments, the company's business model centers on the service providers marketing their procedures with tools for

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.04K Followers
Expert market insight that gets the direction right

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.