Matteo Colombo

Introduction

One major difference between trading and investing is how to deal with falling stock prices - especially after buying shares in a company.

Whereas traders are advised to cut losses quickly, I usually average down whenever I find a great long-term investment. That way, I further improve the long-term risk/reward.

Unfortunately, when dealing with single stocks (vs. stock market indices), one needs to be right: Endlessly averaging down in low-quality stocks is one way to ruin a portfolio.

Hence, I spent so much time focusing on the quality of the business and its ability to generate long-term value for its shareholders.

One of these companies is Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In May, I wrote an article titled Conagra Brands' Dividends: This Turnaround Is Impressive.

Since then, the stock has fallen roughly 13%, which isn't exactly a confirmation of my thesis.

Data by YCharts

However, the good news is that the just-released earnings showed a path to future strength. The turnaround is slow, but it's working.

CAG shares are also yielding 4.0% now, which adds to the attractiveness of this company.

In this article, I'll update my bull case using new findings and assess the risk/reward at current prices.

So, let's get to it!

A Quick Recap

Before we dig into the just-released quarterly earnings, let me quickly recap what I wrote in my prior article.

In May, I discussed that Conagra had undergone a three-phase journey: Transform, build, and accelerate.

The transformation phase was about unwinding almost a century of norms, while the build phase modernized the company's brands, processes, and capabilities.

The acceleration phase, which the company is currently working on, is focused on winning in the marketplace and workplace.

Conagra Brands

Essentially, the Conagra Way playbook underpins the company's strategy and is built on five differentiated capabilities that have been implemented over the past few years: Demand science, design, progressive selling, modern marketing, and winning culture.

Conagra Brands

The purpose is to turn the company is a modern food company with top-tier products that provide both stronger demand, higher margins, and (related) better pricing power.

Especially in the current market environment of high inflation and consumer weakness, we see that the strongest consumer companies are the ones with strong brands and pricing power.

Weaker companies are prone to severe competition from, i.e., generic brands.

So far, this is a challenging task for Conagra, but they are getting there.

Here's What Happened In 4Q23

Before we continue, please don't be confused when I say 4Q23. This refers to the fiscal year. It still covers the second quarter of the calendar year.

The company started its earnings call by making the case that despite disruptions caused by a logistics partner, Americold, it was able to achieve solid profit and margin growth in the last quarter.

Having said that, organic net sales in the fourth quarter grew by more than 2% compared to the same period in the previous year. Conagra also saw a 216 basis point increase in adjusted gross margin, but more on that later.

The company also believes that full-year results demonstrated its strength across all metrics, including 6.6% organic net sales growth and 17.4% adjusted EPS growth compared to the prior year. I agree with that, as I didn't expect organic growth to be this high.

Conagra Brands

Conagra also successfully executed all items on its checklist for fiscal year 2023, including disciplined pricing execution to offset ongoing inflation, supply chain improvements, reducing the net leverage ratio, and maintaining brand strength through innovation.

Speaking of pricing, the company's pricing actions to offset ongoing cost of goods sold ("COGS") inflation resulted in pricing remaining almost 17% above the prior year, which is a huge deal.

While elasticities softened in Q4, they remained consistent and below historical norms, indicating effective pricing execution.

Conagra Brands

This led to the company achieving a strong margin recovery, with Q4 marking the third consecutive quarter of significant margin improvement, up 216 basis points compared to the prior year, as I already briefly mentioned.

Conagra Brands

Having said that, the company did well in most of its segments.

The company achieved solid sales growth in all segments except for Refrigerated & Frozen, which was negatively impacted by the aforementioned (cybersecurity) incident at Americold.

Despite this, both the Grocery & Snacks and Refrigerated & Frozen segments delivered 6.1% organic net sales growth for the full fiscal year.

Adjusted operating margin improved in the Refrigerated & Frozen segment by 286 basis points, while the Grocery & Snack segment saw a decline of 248 basis points due to increased inventory reserves and unfavorable manufacturing overhead absorption.

The International segment experienced a significant increase in adjusted operating margin, up 497 basis points, primarily driven by the aforementioned pricing strategy.

Conagra Brands

With regard to the supply chain issues, the company made good progress, as it achieved a service level of 95% at the end of the fiscal year.

Furthermore, with regard to its investments in brand modernization, Conagra has focused on modernizing its brands through innovation, generating nearly $1.8 billion in retail sales from innovations launched since fiscal year 2018.

Conagra Brands

That's incremental growth, but it really adds up over time - especially because the company is streamlining its entire business and improving the customer experience.

So far, I like the fourth quarter results a lot. The company executed well and improved its business the way I had hoped that it would.

The company is slowly but steadily turning into a top-tier performer with the right products, the right marketing, strong pricing power, and resilient supply chains.

Furthermore, Conagra Brands reduced its net leverage ratio to 3.6x at the end of fiscal year 2023, down from 4.0x in the previous year.

What About The Future? (Outlook and Dividend)

Let's start this part with three bullet points that give us the big picture.

For the fiscal year 2024, Conagra expects organic net sales growth of approximately 1%.

The adjusted operating margin is projected to grow between 16% and 16.5%, while adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.75.

The growth in adjusted EPS is expected to be driven by improved adjusted gross profit, offset by increased investments in A&P and SG&A, higher interest expenses, and an adjusted tax rate of approximately 24%.

What's interesting is that Conagra Brands anticipates easing inflationary pressures and improved supply chain operations in fiscal year 2024. The company expects net cost of goods sold inflation of around 3% and plans to implement inflation-justified pricing actions to offset elevated costs.

In this case, I believe that the company may underestimate inflation. While I admit that I'm one of the few people who expect inflation to rebound, I just don't trust the consensus right now. Hence, I wouldn't be surprised if the company were to run into higher-than-expected costs next year.

However, given the valuation I'm about to discuss, there's a big margin of safety, which is why I'm not worried about this.

The company plans to invest approximately $500 million in capital expenditures to support growth and productivity, aiming for gross productivity savings of approximately $300 million during fiscal year 2024.

They also remain committed to reaching a net leverage ratio of approximately 3.4x (EBITDA) by the end of fiscal year 2024 and a target net leverage ratio of around 3x by the end of fiscal year 2026.

Conagra is confident in its long-term value creation and is committed to its strategic priorities. This includes its dividend.

The company currently yields 4.0% with an average annual dividend growth rate of 9.2% over the past five years. The payout ratio is 47%, which is in line with the sector median.

Seeking Alpha

I not only like this dividend because of its 4.0% yield but mainly because analysts expect the company's investments in its future to pay off handsomely - I absolutely agree with that.

Next year (2024 fiscal year), the company is expected to generate $1.4 billion in free cash flow. The year after that, it's expected to generate $1.6 billion in free cash flow.

This translates to free cash flow yields of 8.9% and 10.1%, respectively.

Not only does this indicate that the dividend is safe, but it means that once the company has reached the aforementioned net leverage targets, it can start to distribute a lot of cash to its shareholders.

While the company is currently struggling with somewhat weak guidance, I believe that CAG remains a terrific long-term investment at current prices and anything below.

This also is confirmed by the NTM EBITDA multiple.

Data by YCharts

Having said that, the current consensus price target is $41. That's 24% above the current stock price.

I'm more bullish and believe that the stock should not trade below $50.

However, I also believe that the stock may remain rangebound at current levels as I'm convinced that inflation isn't over. CAG will likely have to battle sticky inflation for a while, which will push investors into cyclical inflation stocks instead of defensive consumer players.

In other words, while I do want to own CAG at some point, I'm not in a rush to buy it.

Takeaway

In my analysis of Conagra's recent performance and future outlook, I'm optimistic about its long-term potential.

Despite a 13% decline in stock price since my prior article, the just-released earnings indicate a path to future strength.

The company has successfully continued its transformation and positioned itself as a modern food company with strong brands and pricing power.

The fourth quarter results demonstrate improved margins, solid sales growth in most segments, and progress in supply chain issues.

Looking ahead, Conagra expects organic net sales growth, increased adjusted operating margin, and improved supply chain operations.

The company's commitment to dividend growth and its projected free cash flow yields indicate a safe and promising dividend.

While some challenges remain, I believe Conagra Brands is a compelling long-term investment with a potential upside, making it an attractive opportunity for investors.