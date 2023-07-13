Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kellogg: The Business Is In A Secular Decline

Jul. 13, 2023
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • Kellogg's revenue shows almost no growth and profitability metrics are declining due to changing consumer demands for healthier food, suggesting the company may be in the final stages of its lifecycle.
  • The company's financial performance over the past decade has been weak, with a significant decrease in levered free cash flow and a shrinking gross margin indicating weak pricing power.
  • Despite a history of dividend growth, the current valuation of the stock seems unattractive, leading to a "Hold" rating for the company.
Kellogg"s Cereal Plant Workers Go On Strike

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has a vibrant history tracing the beginning of the twentieth century. According to my analysis, the business is highly likely to be in the latest stages of its lifecycle. Revenue demonstrates almost no growth and profitability metrics

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev
Comments

k
katmandu100
Today, 7:04 PM
Investing Group
Comments (8.19K)
Agree with the article.
S
Supersuzi
Today, 6:56 PM
Comments (154)
I don't like K and always viewed it as a second-tier packaged food company, but forget about this " changing consumer demands for healthier food " idea. Just look at the quarterly results of PEP today, which is a superior food company but with a focus on salty snacks and soda, healthy eating did not contribute a lot to these stellar results.

Btw K will soon split into two publicly traded companies, Kellanova ( snacks, plant-based food and international cereal) and W.K. Kellogg ( North American cereal), not sure you're aware of it, because you don't mention it, but it is an important information for somebody interested in K stock.
