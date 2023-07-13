Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Genesis Energy: Set To Rally With The Revival In Offshore Drilling

Jul. 13, 2023 6:19 PM ETGenesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)1 Comment
HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Genesis Energy, L.P. units have lagged the rally in offshore drilling stocks.
  • Half of the company's cash flow is derived from its offshore Gulf of Mexico assets.
  • Growth in its Gulf of Mexico segment would bolster free cash flow and bring about distribution hikes and capital appreciation.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at HFI Research Energy Income. Learn More »

Silhouette oil rig

TebNad

Offshore oilfield services stocks have become the hottest part of the energy sector. The latest bullish news was Equinor’s (EQNR) decision to exercise a 370-day option for the Transocean Encourage at $465 per day. The news caused Citi

Outperform!

At HFIR Energy Income, we strive to outperform with every pick recommendation. Since inception in 2021, the HFIR Energy Income Portfolio has returned 72.3%, versus its benchmark's return of 40.1%.

What are you waiting for, come and check us out today

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.65K Followers
An energy income service from the largest energy research firm on SA.

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Growth Stock Prospector profile picture
Growth Stock Prospector
Today, 7:33 PM
Analyst
Comments (310)
Thanks for the great article! My main worry is somebody coming along and buying Genesis at a small premium before the growth projects start generating cash. Do you think that is a significant possibility?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.