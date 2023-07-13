Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coinbase: The Institutional Pick And Shovel Crypto Play

Jul. 13, 2023 6:28 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Coinbase is up near 100% in the last month.
  • Despite the regulatory uncertainty, the company is well-positioned to benefit from institutional adoption.
  • Investors might get a chance to buy the dip at $70-.
Pickaxe and shovel on white background. 3d illustration

Rawf8

Thesis Summary

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been on a tear in the last month, performing even better than Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

While the SEC has created some uncertainty over the legality of Coinbase’s business, it remains the best option for institutions

James Foord
Macro and Technical Analysis for the every day investor.

I am an economist and financial writer specialising in building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will preserve and increase wealth in the long term. 

Having been born in Spain, to an English family, with extensive work experience in the US, and now living and travelling across Latin America and Asia, I believe this gives me a unique understanding of the global economy.

Only by investing in multiple assets around the globe can investors be truly diversified and protected from the ever-present risks posed by economic cycles and geopolitics.

Comments (6)

t
trzeuske
Today, 7:23 PM
Premium
Comments (215)
Nice run. Short covering along with the SEC losing out on ATVI regulation has this running up. With income decreasing from too high commissions, I am ready to short this again when steam runs out. I do not see this as a meme stock and think it's stock price is not closely correlated to bitcorn. If SEC wins big this goes to $30.
D
DigitalRobberBarons
Today, 7:16 PM
Comments (845)
Fidelity let's me buy btc with no fees. How exactly is COIN going to make money in the longer term when all the major brokers offer the same?
Capital Gains profile picture
Capital Gains
Today, 7:15 PM
Comments (2.22K)
Heck No, I would not touch it with free money, lots of people are under water on Coin since IPO of 280? currently 107, just does not add up.
b
bonzai
Today, 7:08 PM
Premium
Comments (21)
Sorry to say this. But your article is baseless and assumptions were too bad.
How can Coinbase maintain same margins. Age of ridiculous commissions are over.. volumes were dried up.. Good luck
IBottheDip profile picture
IBottheDip
Today, 6:42 PM
Premium
Comments (182)
Man, I raked it a lot of dough today on $COIN and $CONL. I've been buying it up since the low $60's and sold it once and bought it back recently. Not sure how much higher it can go from $108? I sold most of it at $105 and $CONL $18.50
C
Clark158f1
Today, 6:39 PM
Comments (4.94K)
First of all as Individual Investors shift to ETF's COIN will lose the individual investors 150 basis commissions.....This will be replaced by institutional commissions of 3 basis points.

Please tell us how they dig out of that hole. Revenues would need to grow 50x just to break even.

In addition once ETF's load the crypto the basically stop trading and just mark to market....A further hit.
