Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TotalEnergies: A Solid And Secure Dividend Stock

Jul. 13, 2023 7:24 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), TTFNFBP, SHEL, XOM, CVX
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TotalEnergies SE Q1 total revenues came in at $62.603 billion, down 8.7% from $68.606 billion in the year-ago quarter due to lower commodity prices.
  • First-quarter upstream equivalent production averaged 2,524K Boepd, down 11.2% from 2,843K Boepd (or 2,508K Boepd excluding Novatek) realized last year.
  • I recommend buying TotalEnergies stock between $56.5 and $55, with potential lower support at $54.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Head office of TotalEnergies oil company in La Defense business district.

olrat

Introduction

France-based TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) released its First-quarter 2023 earnings on April 27, 2023.

Note: I have followed TTE quarterly since 2017. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on February 21, 2023.

1 - 1Q23 Results


For the first quarter, liquids production averaged 1,562K Boepd, up 2% YoY. Quarterly gas production was 5,191K cfp/d, down 28% from last year due to lower gas output.

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.3K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term TTE frequently and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Oxbow11 profile picture
Oxbow11
Today, 7:38 PM
Premium
Comments (534)
For the last 28 weeks i get a note every monday about them buying back roughly 2 million shares a week- not much for a week- but with wti where it is- cant imagine they will stop these buybacks anytime soon- also enormous renewables play- Ill take tte over any other oil major- taxes are a drag however
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.