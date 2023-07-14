Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income Yielding 5% Is Exciting For Income Investors

Jul. 14, 2023 9:00 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)BRX, FRT, NNN, REG1 Comment
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.4K Followers

Summary

  • Investing in real estate investment trusts like Realty Income provides exposure to commercial real estate at a fraction of the cost, with O's portfolio including over 12,400 properties leased to over 1,250 clients.
  • As interest rates are expected to decline in 2024 and 2025, income-producing assets like O will become more appealing, with the company's strong dividend track record making it a top-tier income investment.
  • While O trades at a slightly higher price to FFO and has a lower coverage ratio on its dividend than its peers, O is still generating 35% more FFO than it's paying out to the dividend.
Money on the edge

PM Images

Can you guess what many of America’s most recognized companies, including Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), and FedEx (FDX), have in common? They lease commercial real estate properties from

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.4K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Dr. LouX
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (5K)
Buy O below $60, but wait to see if it gets to $55 or below before really adding in significant quantities. In the $40s back up the truck. I rarely sell O, but did when O was well over $70. Besides that, when below $70 DRIP the dividends. That strategy has worked nicely for me.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.