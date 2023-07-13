Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EVgo: Risks May Overshadow The Potential Reward

Jul. 13, 2023 10:03 PM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)
TSI Wealth Network profile picture
TSI Wealth Network
551 Followers

Summary

  • EVgo, an operator of electric vehicle charging stations, faces increasing competition and financial losses despite a growing market and government subsidies.
  • The company's portfolio includes 2,582 fast-charging DC chargers and 364 slow chargers, with revenues increasing by 229% to $25.3 million over the past 12 months.
  • Despite rapid growth, EVgo's operational losses and capital expenditures suggest the company has enough cash to sustain the business for about one year.

EVGO EV Charging Station. EVGO has partnered with General Motors to expand compatibility and access for electric GM vehicles.

jetcityimage

[Please note that this is a further report on companies offering electric vehicle charging services. The first was Chargepoint – linked here.]

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) (New York symbol EVgo; Electric Utilities; Shares outstanding: 297.9 million; Market cap: $1.32 billion; www.evgo.com)

This article was written by

TSI Wealth Network profile picture
TSI Wealth Network
551 Followers
Established in 1995, The Successful Investor Network has two businesses: an established group of renowned investment publications and a thriving Wealth Management service. The newsletters offer investors a range of investment styles, and the newsletters’ portfolios regularly top the market indexes. Our Wealth Management group, built on a conservative investment approach and low fee structure, oversees hundreds of millions of dollars for private clients. Pat McKeough, one of Canada’s most respected investment analysts and writers, is the founder and president of both companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.