'Inflation Relaxation' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...
Summary
- Inflation has dropped to the mid to low 3% levels as predicted, with the 10-year yield and USD also falling.
- Despite this, expectations of the Federal Reserve skipping a hike at the July meeting have not changed, though this may alter in the future.
- Alibaba's shares have risen over 20%, while multinational companies like INTC and MMM are making strong progress, with small caps hitting a "golden cross" this week.
For many months we have been saying that June, July and August would be the months we would see headline inflation collapse to the mid to low 3% levels. This estimation was realized this week for the June numbers. We not only hit a "3 handle", but were on the CUSP of a "2 handle!"
On the back of the inflation print, The 10 year yield dropped along with the USD:
What didn't drop is expectations of the Fed skipping a hike at the July meeting. This may change, but it has not moved yet:
Dudley: "What I think this does do is open up the question of, will July be the last one, and that's certainly possible."
Between the jobs report on Friday and the inflation print this week, the Fed has MORE than enough cover to "skip" in July and wait for "more data."
Whether they will or not, remains to be seen. They are stuck in a 70's framework that bears no resemblance to current conditions. The market has priced in this mistake, so it will not be terminal, but they are nearing the edge of pushing too hard if they go much further.
The "Sea Change" narrative we presented on June 1 is playing out in spades:
Alibaba (BABA) is up over 20%:
Andy Jassy (CEO of Amazon (AMZN)) was on CNBC this week laying out the bull case for Chinese Cloud providers like Alibaba (#1 market share). He debunked several bearish myths about the sector in less than 2 minutes:
BofA upgrade 7/12/2023:
Multi-nationals we pointed out (like INTC and MMM) in our June 1 article are making strong progress. Commentators/analysts are beginning to show support ("opinion follows trend"):
BofA upgrade 7/11/2023:
Small Caps even hit a "golden cross" this week (when 50DMA crosses 200DMA)!
For the "sea change" to continue, BANKS will have to participate:
FactSet:
Nasdaq:
On Friday we will find out how aggressive the rotation will be. We anticipate positive results as capital markets began to open up in Q2:
What's working so far in 2023?
Sentiment
Now onto the shorter term view for the General Market:
In this week's AAII Sentiment Survey result, Bullish Percent dropped to 41% from 46.4% the previous week. Bearish Percent ticked up to 25.9% from 24.5%. The retail investor is optimistic. This can stay elevated for some time based on positioning coming into these levels, but we are watching it closely.
The CNN "Fear and Greed" flat-lined from 80 last week to 80 this week. Sentiment is hot but it would not surprise me if it stays pinned for a bit to force people out of their bunkers and back into the market.
And finally, the NAAIM (National Association of Active Investment Managers Index) flat-lined to 83.11% this week from 83.6% equity exposure last week. Managers have been chasing the rally.
*Opinion, not advice. See "terms" at hedgefundtips.com.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA INTC MMM SWK BAX PYPL GNRC VNO VFC KRE IWM CPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
