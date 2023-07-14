KLIP: A Solution In Search Of A Problem

da-kuk

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on June 29th.

The outstanding success and growth of the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), a low-volatility U.S. equity covered call ETF, has led to a proliferation of covered call ETFs targeting different market niches. These include bond covered call ETFs, and those on individual companies. I've been somewhat lukewarm about these funds, as I don't find their overall value propositions all that compelling.

The same is true for the Kraneshares China Internet And Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP), which invests in the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), and sells covered calls on its holdings. Doing so generates significant premiums and dividends, with the fund's latest distribution annualizing to 51.2%. Doing so also significantly reduces potential capital gains, with no change to potential capital losses. As KRE is incredibly volatile, the fund should see long-term capital depletion, lower share prices, and distribution cuts, as has been the case since inception. The massive distributions do compensate for these issues, somewhat.

In my opinion, KLIP does not offer investors a compelling investment thesis or value proposition. Although the distributions are strong, I have no reason to believe that these will remain so for long, nor to think that these will outweigh expected capital losses. As such, I would not invest in the fund.

KLIP - Overview and Analysis

KLIP invests in KWEB, which focuses on Chinese internet companies, and sells covered calls on the entirety of its holdings. The fund invests in several covered calls with slightly different characteristics. These are generally for one month, renewed monthly, and ATM. Current options are as follows.

KLIP - Chart by author

KLIP's call options are sold for hefty premiums, which are then distributed to shareholders. The result is a massive 51.2% distribution yield, from annualizing the fund's latest distribution.

KLIP's call options significantly reduce potential capital gains relative to KRE, as evidenced by the fund's performance since June.

Data by YCharts

Downside potential remains unchanged, as evidenced by the fund's performance from February to April.

Data by YCharts

The net effect of the above is positive when capital gains are low to non-existent, as has been the case since the fund's inception.

Data by YCharts

The net effect is negative when capital gains are high, as has been the case since June.

Data by YCharts

The net long-term effect is dependent on overall capital gains, the frequency and magnitude of capital losses, and option premiums. Option premiums are incredibly high, as KRE is an incredibly volatile fund.

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, KLIP should outperform unless KWEB experiences several months of very strong, sharp capital gains (remember that KLIP underperforms during these). KWEB has experienced several such periods in the past few years, including sharp gains from mid-2020 to mid-2021, as the fund recovered from the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, KWEB has experienced few periods of significant capital gains since KLIP's inception in early 2023, although gains have been strong for a few weeks now.

Data by YCharts

As KWEB has seen almost no capital gains since KLIP's inception, KLIP has outperformed during the same.

Data by YCharts

KLIP would almost certainly continue to outperform if KWEB's capital gains remain low or non-existent moving forward. Although this is obviously possible, equities do mostly go up, and the consistent, significant, losses KWEB has experienced in the recent past are not all that common for equity funds.

As KRE is an incredibly volatile fund, KLIP's share price should decline long-term, with the fund and its investors experiencing capital depletion. This has been the case since inception, as expected.

Data by YCharts

As KRE's capital and assets (per share) decline, so should fund distributions, as has been the case since inception. I'm excluding a small, partial distribution in January of this year, as the fund only generated income / premiums for two weeks said month.

Data by YCharts

So, KLIP should see consistent, significant capital losses and distribution cuts but, in return, investors receive massive double-digit distributions every month.

In general terms, although I don't think that there is anything inherently wrong with KLIP's strategy, I don't find its overall value proposition to be compelling.

The risks and negatives of the strategy are enormous, because consistent capital losses and distribution cuts are enormous negatives, and because KWEB is an incredibly volatile, risky fund, so investors are exposed to significant losses in both. Remember, KLIP's share price and distributions are down more than 20%, and the fund was only created in January. If current trends continue, both should halve in around a year. Long-term investors will very likely see their capital and income dwindle to nothing.

The issues above are very real, and have caused problems for KLIP already. KWEB has seen significant losses YTD, causing KLIP to underperform relative to most equity indexes and covered call funds YTD. Due to KWEB's significant volatility, further losses and underperformance are possible.

Data by YCharts

Significantly reduced potential capital gains are an important downside too, especially for a fund focusing on KRE / Chinese tech. These stocks could rally if the political and regulatory uncertainty surrounding Chinese investments were to dissipate, and due to underlying economic / industry strength. KLIP would see very little benefit from this, however, as the fund's covered call strategy significantly reduces the fund's potential capital gains.

KLIP does provide investors with a massive 51.2% distribution yield, but there are two issues here.

First, is the fact that the fund's distributions are unsustainable, so investor distributions will almost certainly be lower than 51.2%. At current trends, distributions should decrease by about 50.0% per year.

Second, is the fact that I have no reason to believe that said distributions will outweigh the fund's expected capital losses. For what it's worth, KLIP's distributions have been lower than the fund's capital losses since inception, as evidenced by the fund's negative total returns. Said distributions have allowed the fund to significantly outperform KWEB, however.

Data by YCharts

As a final point, I simply see no real market or target investor for this fund. KLIP is too risky for most retirees, its distributions too unsustainable for most income investors, and its expected capital losses anathema for most long-term investors. Chinese bulls should prefer a long position in KWEB, while bears should probably avoid both funds altogether. Those without a clear opinion should steer clear, and avoid the volatility. KLIP does make some amount of sense for more neutral investors, or for those who think the options are attractively priced, but this seems like an exceedingly niche group. These are, off course, my opinions, so some investors might disagree.

For what it is worth, I argued the same for TSLY last month, and the fund has significantly outperformed the Nasdaq since, but underperformed Tesla itself. TSLY was fine, but for Tesla bulls, a simply long position in the stock would have been a much better investment.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

KLIP invests in KWEB and sells covered calls on its holdings. Although there is nothing inherently wrong with the fund, I don't find its overall value proposition to be all that compelling. As such, I would not invest in the fund.