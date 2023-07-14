Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agency MBS: The Overhang That Wasn't

Jul. 14, 2023 1:15 AM ETMBB, BKT, VABS, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, CMBS, LMBS, JLS
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • After failures at SVB and Signature, markets have successfully absorbed vast sales of the banks’ MBS portfolios.
  • Coming into 2023, the agency mortgage-backed securities market seemed likely to benefit from both higher mortgage rates and the impact of sizable refinancings in 2020-21.
  • This has largely played out as expected, with a modest $93 billion in net origination through midyear compared to annual average of $650 billion over the past three years.

Mortgage-backed security MBS, financial concept : House model, stacks of rising coins, US dollar, money bags, a clock on a table over green background, depicts investment in home bought from the bank

William_Potter

By Jason W. Smith

After failures at SVB and Signature, markets have successfully absorbed vast sales of the banks’ MBS portfolios.

Coming into 2023, the agency mortgage-backed securities market seemed likely to benefit from both higher mortgage rates and

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.6K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.