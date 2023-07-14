Baris-Ozer

One month ago, we issued a Buy rating on Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock, stating:

we expect that BX will likely outperform the market moving forward.

Since then, the stock has soared higher, racing ahead of the S&P 500 (SPY):

The stock has performed particularly well over the past few days thanks in part to the release of the better than expected June CPI data and PPI data:

This data jives with what BX's CFO Michael Chae recently stated at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference:

I think for sure, inflation is trending down increasingly in the rearview mirror...I think if you adjust for shelter, which is obviously a lagging component, it lagged on the way up, and we saw that early, and it's lagging on the way down. But if you adjust for that either exclude it or mark it to market, CPI is basically in the 3s and I think it will continue to head down although maybe the rate of deceleration will be less. Obviously, PCE is a little more stubborn because of that wage and services component. But we see the direction of travel being down. And then the other positive is economic resilience and specifically the resilience of the American consumer overall and corporates in America...A year ago, I frankly was more pessimistic about maybe what we would see in terms of margin pressure by the end of the year and early this year, and I was surprised on the upside in terms of stability. We're seeing input costs in our portfolio come down a lot. It's only a couple of percentage points in terms of year-over-year growth in the first quarter. Wage growth moderating in line with what you're seeing externally.

This article will give the BX thesis a fresh look with the latest batch of inflation data in mind.

CPI Implications On BX Fundraising

First and foremost, BX operates an asset-light balance sheet with little tangible equity and little corporate debt. It focuses on maximizing its assets under management and the amount of fees that it can extract from those assets and then distributes those fees to shareholders primarily via dividends. This creates a very high return on invested capital business model that has delivered significant alpha for shareholders over the long term:

With such strong competitive advantages stemming from its immense scale (~$1 trillion in AUM) such as its strong brand power, exclusive deal flow, huge data treasure trove, low cost of capital stemming from its A+ credit rating, and substantial portfolio cross-selling that it can implement to enhance performances and also liquidate positions opportunistically, BX is set up to thrive over the long-term regardless of where short-term macroeconomic volatility heads.

That said, from a capital raising standpoint, a falling inflation environment - and therefore an easing up on interest rates and quantitative tightening from the Federal Reserve - bodes well for BX's fundraising. This is because the alternative investments that BX deals in through its funds (such as real estate, infrastructure, direct lending, and private equity) often compete against lower risk fixed income for investment. Furthermore, the more cash that is sloshing around in the coffers of institutional investors and sovereign funds, the more demand there is likely to be for BX's services.

Higher interest rates obviously make low risk fixed income investments comparatively more attractive relative to alternatives. For example, if a pension fund has a mandate to generate a secure 4% yield on its capital and can get that from a very low risk bond investment, it will oftentimes pick that investment, even if BX offers a Class A commercial real estate fund that offers a 5% dividend yield plus long-term upside potential. Obviously, many funds target a higher return than that and therefore BX has still been experiencing robust fundraising growth. However, higher interest rates due reduce incremental demand for BX's funds.

However, if long-term interest rates fall again to the 1-3% range, this condition could reverse, and BX will very likely see fundraising growth accelerate, and with it fee-based earnings:

On top of increased fundraising, falling interest rates would also likely stem the tide of redemptions from BX's funds due to a combination of less attractive alternatives to its funds as well as less investor concern about the sustainability of valuations for BX's underlying holdings. Recently BX has faced quite a few withdrawals from its real estate funds over concerns about the sustainability of valuations in private market real estate in the face of soaring interest rates and weakness in various sectors of the commercial real estate market. As a result, BX has limited withdrawals from its real estate income fund for seven straight months, which is definitely not a good look when making a fundraising pitch.

CPI Implications On BX Performance Fees

On top of the tailwind to fundraising and fee-based earnings, falling interest rates should also help BX generate stronger performance fees as well. This is because interest rates act like gravity on valuations. The higher interest rates go - all else being equal - the lower valuations will fall and the lower interest rates go, the higher valuations will soar.

As a result, getting a reprieve from further aggressive hikes in interest rates and potentially even some relief in the form of future rate cuts will likely push BX valuations higher than they would have otherwise been, leading to better underlying performance in their funds and higher performance-based fees as a result.

On top of that, lower interest rates will also help to support economic growth, leading to better performance of its underlying assets, further strengthening their fund performance and related performance-based fees.

BX Stock Valuation Analysis

Given that it appears that we are getting very near to peak interest rates, BX's growth outlook appears to be improving once again, which explains why the stock price has soared in recent days.

It also implies that BX's growth should reaccelerate after earnings per share are expected to decline at a 4.5% annualized rate from the beginning of 2022 to the end of 2023. In fact, analysts project normalized earnings per share to bounce back in a major way in 2024, with 36.6% year-over-year growth and then to grow at a solid 7.5% CAGR from 2025-2027. Given that the NTM expected dividend yield is currently at ~4%, this means that BX is highly likely to deliver at least 10% annualized total returns for the foreseeable future, making it a Buy.

Investor Takeaway

BX has an impressive track record, growing its assets under management rapidly during an extended period of historically low interest rates and racking up fees for shareholders in the process. Over the past year and a half it has hit a bit of a speedbump due to rising inflation and interest rates. However, now with inflation appearing to be increasingly in the rearview mirror, BX's growth engine appears primed to re-accelerate in 2024 and beyond.

Time will tell, but with a 4% yield and an attractive long-term growth runway for capital inflows for alternative investments, BX appears to remain an attractive long-term Buy even after the recent run-up in its stock price.