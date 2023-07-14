What You Don't Know About Index Funds Could Hurt You

DragonImages

By Doug Kramer

Indexation continues to dominate the equity markets. But a closer inspection, we find, reveals hidden costs and long-term risks for passive investors.

Through the first five months of 2023, U.S. equity index funds onboarded a net $28.2 billion in new assets, while active managers leaked $183 billion.1 All in, index-based equity pools - including open-ended mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) - now account for 60% of total equity assets under third-party management, up from just 20% in 2011.2

Nearly 140 years after Dow Jones created the Dow Jones Transportation Index in 1884, equity indexes have morphed from simple benchmarks created by data services companies into thousands of low-cost investible products predominantly sold by large asset managers commanding gargantuan portfolios.

This tectonic shift - spearheaded by Vanguard founder John Bogle, creator of the first index mutual fund, in 1976 - would allow investors to assemble well-diversified portfolios at low cost.

Yet, upon closer inspection, we find that passive investing has introduced potential hidden costs and long-term risks for passive investors and the broader equity markets. To better grasp these impacts, we feel it helps to consider the powerful business model now churning beneath the sprawling indexation complex.

Indexing began as a way to buy an entire market. But as trillions of dollars have sloshed into passive vehicles, we believe index providers have had to alter their methodologies to maximize liquidity to help index fund managers - their primary customers - accommodate those massive asset flows and build attractively scalable businesses.

In short, passive investing appears more active than meets the eye - and those active decisions by the index providers translate into subtle opportunity costs that, by our estimates, can add up to roughly 35 bps a year.

In addition to the opportunity costs, we believe an even greater tilt into index territory could invite long-term structural threats to equity markets. That’s because market-capitalization-based index vehicles robotically buy baskets of securities without regard for the prices of the individual constituents.

While this automatic approach keeps asset-management fees low by avoiding the analytical rigor required to model companies’ financial prospects and justify their valuations, we believe it ultimately thwarts the fundamental price-discovery mechanism on which properly functioning markets are based.

What happens when stock prices bear little relationship to their intrinsic value? As Bogle himself concluded during Berkshire Hathaway’s 2021 annual shareholders meeting: “If everyone indexed, the only word you could use is chaos.”

