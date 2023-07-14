Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q2 2023 Summary

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.84K Followers

Summary

  • In 2015, I started publishing updates regarding my dividend growth portfolio, and I keep doing so every quarter.
  • This is part of being transparent with my readers, so they can see what I hold and its correlation with my writing.
  • This article summarizes Q2 of 2023 and focuses on goals, current holdings, allocation, sales, and buys.

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Introduction

It is time to summarize another quarter. The second quarter of 2023 saw the S&P 500 up 8% and gave investors an extremely strong opening to 2023 following the significant drop we have seen in 2022. June was extremely

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.84K Followers
Hi everyone, my name is Khen Elazar and I am 30 years old. I am investing in the stock market since I was 17 years old. I did it with the help and guidance of my Father who is an investment adviser. I used to invest in value and growth stocks, and in Israeli junk bonds. Over the past several years, I have been investing mainly in dividend growth stocks. I also enjoy reading and study new subjects. I am a political junkie and Sport enthusiast, mainly soccer and NBA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS IN MY PORTFOLIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.