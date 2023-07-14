Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IPO Market Showing Signs Of Life, Drawing Second-Half Optimism On Wall Street

Jul. 14, 2023 2:15 AM ETCAVA, FIHL, KGS, KVUE, SVV
Christine Short
  • The last 18 months have been like an ice age for investment bankers brokering deals and young business owners looking to tap extra capital.
  • Several successful recent IPOs may foster green shoots for firms looking to trade on the secondary markets.
  • While credit markets remain tight and as fears of a global economic slowdown persist, signs are there that the next few quarters could feature some prominent ventures going public.

Q2 2023 marked the seventh consecutive quarter of lower year-on-year IPO activity, according to Wall Street Horizon’s data. The April through June stretch was the weakest global go-public count since early 2016.

Capital markets continue to run

Christine Short
