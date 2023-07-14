Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Omega Healthcare Vs. Medical Properties: Which High-Yielder Is Better?

Jul. 14, 2023 7:30 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW), OHI
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Healthcare real estate investment trusts (REITs) are attractive due to their resilience during economic downturns and the growing demand for healthcare services.
  • Omega Healthcare and Medical Properties Trust are two high-yield healthcare REITs, with the former focused on senior living and the latter on hospitals.
  • Despite Omega Healthcare's stronger balance sheet, Medical Properties Trust offers a higher dividend yield and trades at a cheaper valuation, making it the more attractive investment.
Gelddollar US-Währung Finanzhaus Immobilien

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Real estate investment trusts ('REITs') offer high dividend yields and have historically been high-return investments. The healthcare REIT space includes a couple of very high-yielding REITs, including Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) and

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW, OHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

W
WhitneyB
Today, 7:54 AM
Premium
Comments (2.09K)
This is a great environment to start positions, or add to positions, in both. Straw hats in winter. Long both.
t
tonybowers
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (83)
A helpful article. I have shares in both these companies and could be persuaded to sell OHI for MPW; certaily my loss on the latter is bigger than on the first, but I think I'll just leave things as they are for now
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:32 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.74K)
@Jonathan Weber Thanks for the link. I own both. All the best
J
Jaguar X308
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (1.43K)
@Brad Thomas I own MPW and it has been a painful couple of years. Hopefully things will turn around. In the meantime, I am keeping my fingers crossed the dividends keep coming.
