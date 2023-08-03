Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/03/23

Aug. 03, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.78K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (20)

P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
The Biden White House inquired in meetings with Facebook executives asking whether Facebook could tweak its algorithm to showcase stories from The New York Times and Wall Street Journal over content posted by "polarizing" conservative journalists and commentators in early 2021, according to meeting notes the social media firm turned over to Congress that are alarming some constitutional lawyers. The alleged focus of the meetings was to assist the administration while it struggled to combat COVID vaccine hesitancy.

The memos, reviewed by Just the News, chronicle a series of meetings between White House digital director Rob Flaherty and executives from Facebook, now known as Meta, in spring 2021 as the first questions about the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccine began surging on social media.

The memos delivered recently under subpoena to the House Judiciary Committee make clear the White House was actively interacting with Facebook, and sometimes pressuring the social media giant to moderate content in a way that would encourage more Americans to get inoculations.
President Joe Biden would eventually mandate such shots for many Americans, though he was reversed by the courts and Congress.

On April 14, 2021, for instance, the White House's Flaherty asked Facebook whether it could promote The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal over The Daily Wire and Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren, according to Facebook meeting documents obtained by Just the News.

Flaherty asked Facebook employees “If you were to change the algorithm so that people were more likely to see NYT, WSJ, any authoritative news source over Daily Wire, Tomi Lahren, polarizing people. You wouldn’t have a mechanism to check the material impact?” according to Facebook's typewritten notes from the meeting.

Lahren had publicly announced she was choosing to skip taking the vaccine, and Daily Wire filed one of the landmark lawsuits challenge Biden's mandate that companies force their employees to get the shots as a term of keeping their jobs. justthenews.com/...
Pinguino Investments profile picture
Pinguino Investments
Comments (16.4K)
Rudy Giuliani was sued for sexual harassment earlier this year by Noelle Dunphy, a former staffer at his firm. The lawsuit included a wide array of disturbing allegations against the Trump-loving lawyer — from behaving erratically while drunk, to exposing himself non-consensually, to demanding sexual favors, to making various sexist and racist remarks.

Giuliani denied everything, smearing Dunphy and asking the court to strike portions of the lawsuit and sanction her and her lawyer. Dunphy and her lawyer responded on Monday by asking for Giuliani and his lawyer to be sanctioned. They included audio transcripts of Giuliani saying exactly the kind of things he denied saying, and folks … it’s not great. The transcripts include a host of truly vile, bigoted remarks, as well as some of the creepiest come-ons the mind can imagine.

“Jewish men have small c*cks because they can’t use them after they get married,” Giuliani said, according to the transcript. “Whereas the Italian use them all their lives so they get bigger.”

Giuliani railed against how Jewish people “want to go through that freaking Passover all the time” and how they should “get over the Passover” because it was 3,000 years ago. “OK, the Red Sea parted,” the transcript reads. “Big deal. Not the first time that happened.”

Giuliani doesn’t elaborate on other instances when the Red Sea was parted.

Then there are the lewd comments directed toward Dunphy.
www.rollingstone.com/...

__________

I’ll end the excerpt there. If you want to read the lewd comments he made to his assistant, click on the link.

This is the guy who led Shortfingers’ “elite strike team” of lawyers. He seems to have lost his mind many years before.
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
"I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him. He didn’t fight against Election Fraud, which we will now be easily able to prove based on the most recent Fake Indictment & information which will have to be made available to us, finally – a really BIG deal. The V.P. had power that Mike didn’t understand, but after the Election, the RINOS & Dems changed the law, taking that power away!"
--------DonaldTrump@realDonaldTrump
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
Stephen Miller: "They are criminalizing free speech, they are criminalizing resistance of the deep state, they are criminalizing questioning of an election result…free speech will not survive if this indictment succeeds."
a
al roman
Comments (198.23K)
Where you guys going ?
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
Rep. Mike Waltz: "This is a very dangerous time in our history…I think this is a weaponization of post election speech…"
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
Senator Tom Cotton: "These are all constitutionally protected activities in which former President Trump engaged, political activities and free speech protected by the First Amendment."
DigDeep profile picture
DigDeep
Comments (14.17K)
1.5 Degree Temperature Rise Poses No 'Existential Threat to Humanity,' Says New UN Climate Change Chief
www.theepochtimes.com/...

There is no climate emergency
a
al roman
Comments (198.23K)
m.youtube.com/...
Everything going to be alright ☝️
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Comments (30.35K)
The longer the Ukraine War goes on, the more the incentive to stack things up against Putin. There's a lot more than military aid that can be formally marshaled to assist in the war. It's really sad where Russia will end up after this is all over. The only one worse off will be Ukraine.

["Western military strategists need to move beyond the familiar cliché of whole-of-society approaches to problems and threats. In a complicated, protracted war involving many different security needs, informal contributions from volunteers and groups that have special military, technological, and medical expertise can add significantly to performance on the battlefield.

Because it relies on grass roots efforts by interconnected civil society around the world, informal assistance confers an advantage that authoritarian adversaries are unable to match. Mobilizing these informal networks will not only help the US and its allies and partners translate their significant aid packages to Ukraine into lasting success against Russia. It will also establish a template for building a more effective, multipronged response to other would-be aggressors."]
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
Gee, who woulda thunk? Those who control the illusion of choice within each club, RNC and DNC, have always looked to be constructing a 2024 outcome where Gavin Newsom competes against Ron DeSantis.

First, California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has recently set up a Political Action Committee (PAC) and a Super PAC that would seemingly support the perspective of his presidential ambitions.

One day later, Ron DeSantis announces on the Moudoch news channel, using the mockingbird broadcaster, that he is willing to debate Gavin Newsom this November. Notice the states, and you will easily be able to guess which one will be selected for the venue.

Govs. Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom have tentatively agreed to debate — one hosted by Fox News.

In his letter, Newsom’s office proposed three separate debate sights: Nevada, Georgia or North Carolina.

Those who control the illusion of choice have to proceed with the planning as if the objective to remove candidate Donald Trump will succeed.

That sets up Joe Biden to announce withdrawal due to medical issues.

The state they will choose for this GN -v- RD debate venue is easy, Georgia.

Nothing is a coincidence.

Looking at an analysis of the preferred ’24 outcome by those in the background who ultimately seek to control elections through the activity of front men, those artfully skilled at presenting the illusion of choice, it has always looked like the RNC/DNC preferred presentation was a Ron DeSantis -v- Gavin Newsom (win/win) contest.

The landscape of the ’24 election would then be reduced to “social issues” as distinctions between the two faces of the contest, while the economics of things – the substantive part – carries a far lesser contrast. An almost identical replay to the attempted 2016 construct of Hillary -v- Jeb.

In 2016, the RNC/DNC corporations wanted a Hillary v Jeb matchup. That was the outcome of both corporate intents, and all processes were deployed to create that outcome. For 2024, it became obvious last year the corporations wanted a Newsom v DeSantis contest. In that matchup the people who control the financial mechanisms can maintain their status quo. The billionaire funders for DeSantis, RGA/RNC would be quite okay with a Newsom outcome.
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
Governor Ronald Reagan was steered by the ‘powers that be’ to accept George HW Bush as his vice president. In 1981 President Reagan selected Eric Holder to be a Superior Court Judge in Washington DC; yes, that Eric Holder. The recommendation came from his Vice President. George H W Bush was CIA Director ’76/’77.

Candidate Donald Trump was steered by the ‘powers that be’ to accept Mike Pence as his vice president. Pence recommended fellow Senator Hoosier Dan Coats to be Director of National Intelligence. Coats blocked all declassification efforts. A fellow by the name Porter Goss lived on Sanibel Island, Florida, and was CIA Director from 2004 – 2006. For the past 30 years where has Mike Pence gone on winter vacation?

Here's one question for President Trump:

Who recommended Michael Atkinson to be Intelligence Community Inspector General?

If the answer is earworm Mike Pence, boy howdy there will be an upcoming article that will stun the 2024 election field.

2016 – Despite the efforts of the FBI, GOJ and Intelligence Community to target the outcome, in 2016 candidate Donald Trump stunningly won the election. The control mechanisms were not yet in place; DC was in a state of shock. Mike Pence was in charge of transition team assignments.

2017 – Mike Pence takes down National Security Director Michael Flynn. President Trump is under constant fire from the DOJ, FBI, IC and Robert Mueller et al, California hires Eric Holder to construct legal guidance for the motor-voter process. The beta test for ballot harvesting operations.

2018 – While 36 republican members of the House announce their departure, including Ron DeSantis (Gov run), the largest field of former intelligence community officials from the CIA and DoD are recruited by Democrats. The 2018 midterm election results in Democrats retaking the House, California ballot harvesting (seeded by moter-voter rolls) results in massive republican losses in the days/weeks after election day.

2019 – With Democrats controlling the House; with the Mueller investigation wrapping up; with George W Bush recommending Bill Barr as AG; the impeachment process begins using newly constructed CIA rules by IG Michael Atkinson (Eric Ciaramella and Alexander Vindman).

2020 – The ballot harvesting beta test goes national thanks to COVID-19 and fundamentally alters the November 2020 election.

2021 – Mike Pence refuses to support sending delegate certification back to state legislature.

Additionally, it does not go unnoticed that Mike Pence did not say a word about explosive emails that surfaced from Anthony Fauci while he was giving advice on the national response to the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. Why is that detail significant? Because former VP Mike Pence was the appointed lead government official on the National COVID taskforce. If there was anyone with a vested interest about conflicting SARS-CoV-2 advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, it should be the person who was in charge, Mike Pence – Yet crickets.

Ear worm!
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
Tucker Carlson sat down with Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer following Mr. Archer’s testimony to a House Oversight Committee.

Tucker Carlson asked Devon Archer about the overall business model Archer and Biden formed in Burisma and what was the specific set of skills that Hunter brought to the enterprise. As noted by Mr. Archer, the relationship and purpose of Hunter Biden was entirely about access to government systems that could benefit the businesses who hired their firm. They were selling influence as a business model and Joe Biden was part of the process.

There are many people rightly demanding Joe Biden be impeached for selling his office and influence, as exhibited in the examples of Hunter Biden. However, one should temper any expectations in that direction by noting this “influence selling” is the currency of the entire system. Democrats and Republicans both have family members and businesses based on this system.

Additionally, the entire purpose of the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committee is to sell political policy influence to foreign governments. Seats on committees are assigned to politicians based on their status within the hierarchy. The example of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer via Burisma is one of hundreds of similarly constructed mechanisms.

Joe Biden will never be impeached for selling his office to foreign governments. It will never happen. Senator Joe Biden was Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee for exactly this reason.
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit handed down a decision Tuesday reversing a district court order rejecting a preliminary injunction against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF) pistol brace rule and remanding the case to the district court for reconsideration. They did not weigh the constitutionality of the pistol brace rule, seizing instead on the plaintiff’s claim that it violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

The Fifth Circuit panel ruled two to one to reverse the district court order, remanding the case to the district court for reconsideration. In so doing, it noted that the district court had treated the ATF’s rule as “interpretive” rather than “legislative” in nature. Consequently, APA guidelines do not apply to a rule that is “interpretive” in nature.

However, the Fifth Circuit panel noted that the ATF’s rule is “legislative” in nature, which means the APA guidelines do apply:

"We move on to plaintiffs’ claim that the Final Rule violates the APA’s procedural and substantive requirements. On that front, plaintiffs establish a substantial likelihood of success on the merits. The ATF incorrectly maintains that the Final Rule is merely interpretive, not legislative, and thus not subject to the logical-outgrowth test. The Final Rule affects individual rights, speaks with the force of law, and significantly implicates private interests. Thus, it is legislative in character."

The Fifth Circuit panel zeroed in on the differences between the ATF’s Proposed Rule and the agency’s Final Rule, noting that the difference between the proposed version and the finalized rule “violates the APA.” It pointed out that “the Proposed and Final Rule must be alike in kind so that commentators could have reasonably anticipated the Final Rule.”

Instead, the panel indicated, “the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) and the Final Rule bear little resemblance to one another.”

It noted that the differences between the NPRM and the Final Rule are so stark that “it is nigh impossible for a regular citizen to determine what constitutes a braced pistol, and outside of the sixty contemporaneous adjudications that the ATF released, whether a specified braced pistol requires NFA registration.”
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
Special Counsel Jack Smith charged former President Donald Trump on Tuesday with four counts relating to his challenges to the 2020 presidential election, including “conspiracy to defraud the United States.” The supposed act of “fraud” was that Trump said the election had been stolen, despite knowing, or at least being told, otherwise. But if pushing a false claim of stolen elections is a federal crime, then Hillary Clinton, the Democrat Party, the media, and the Department of Justice itself should be charged.

To recap: Hillary Clinton falsely claimed in 2016 that Russia was colluding with Trump. With help from election lawyer Marc Elias, Hillary’s campaign, and the Democrat National Committee, hired the Fusion GPS opposition research firm to create the phony “dossier” on Trump’s Russia ties. They shopped it, successfully, to the FBI, which began spying on a Trump campaign aide. Aides like Jake Sullivan (now the National Security Advisor) continued to spread the “Russia collusion” claim within the media.

After Trump won, the hoax took on new life. Despite conceding to Trump the morning after Election Day in 2016, Hillary kept claiming that the election had, in fact, been stolen. The Department of Justice renewed surveillance warrants even after it knew the “dossier” was false. Outgoing FBI director James Comey triggered the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate, though he had reason to know there was no evidence of “Russia collusion” — and, indeed, none was ever found.

The hoax undermined the legitimacy of the incoming Trump administration and interfered with its ability to conduct foreign policy. Even after Mueller came up empty, the hoax took on new life in the form of the 2019 impeachment investigation, which focused on Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president but implied that the president was secretly trying to help Russia. In the 2020 election, the perpetrators of the old hoax claimed, falsely, that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

In short, there has never been a greater or more consequential hoax in modern American history than the “Russia collusion” hoax. And yet no one has ever been prosecuted for it — least of all Hillary Clinton, who was ultimately responsible for it. The Department of Justice, through Special Counsel John H. Durham, pursued a few low-level prosecutions, but no one was ever targeted for the overall “fraud” — even though the story of how the “Russia collusion” hoax was concocted eventually emerged.

Arguably, “fraud” is not an applicable charge. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court issued two decisions, Percoco v. United States and Ciminelli v. United States, that restrict the use of fraud statutes. As one summary put it: “For decades, the Court has grappled with federal fraud prosecutions creeping further and further from offenses grounded in traditional property interests … the Court sent a clear signal that the wire fraud statute has its limitations and that it is not a catchall for any and all deceptive conduct.”

But if “fraud” is to be used, the “Russia collusion” hoax certainly qualifies. And it is more obviously a fraud than Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 presidential election. While Jack Smith’s indictment claims that “These claims were false, and the Defendant knew they were false,” the indictment does not show direct evidence of Trump’s state of mind — only that he was told by aides that his allegations were untrue. There is overwhelming evidence in the public record to suggest Trump really believes that he won.

Regardless, the fact that the Department of Justice is willing to prosecute one side’s claim of a stolen election, and not the other, as a “fraud against the United States,” suggests a deep political bias in the agency, despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s assurances. And it also points to the fact that senior officials at the Department of Justice, through their false warrant applications and leaks to the media, were co-conspirators in perpetrating the fraud of “Russia collusion,” for years, on the American people.
A
ALittleExtraWealth
Comments (4.15K)
@PaulM_2
That's quite the work of fantasy fiction there.
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
@ALittleExtraWealth The fiction is in your mind if you think none of what I said is true. I suppose the SCOTUS in two cases limiting the use of "fraud" in prosecutions is fiction, too.

You have bought into the fake media narratives so much that anything that strays from their views cannot be believed. Sad.
Pinguino Investments profile picture
Pinguino Investments
Comments (16.4K)
@ALittleExtraWealth Paulie is a professional copy-and-paster. Sources are far-right opinion websites, conspiracy theorists, Tucker C., and Kremlin-approved talking points.
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice seeking communications between the agency and the White House about the indictment of former President Donald Trump in relation to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

"I just filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice following its failure to substantively respond to my Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to uncover what White House officials including President Joe Biden communicated to Merrick Garland & Jack Smith about the unprecedented indictment in the classified documents case of a former U.S. President and one of Biden's political opponents in the 2024 Presidential election," he tweeted on Tuesday.

"I’m also filing a separate FOIA request with the DOJ to uncover any similar communications relating to the just-issued Jan 6 Trump indictment," he continued. "We should demand accountability and transparency. In U.S. v. Alvarez, the Supreme Court held that political candidates have a First Amendment right to knowingly make inaccurate statements. If you're going to indict a former president and leading presidential candidate, it better not be based on unprecedented legal theory."

"Further, it's more than a stretch to call something criminal if someone is seeking legal counsel from their own lawyers," he continued. "Jack Smith has created a dangerous precedent by criminalizing the behavior of Trump's lawyers who offered him legal advice, labeling them co-conspirators instead. This jeopardizes the future of our legal system. If we fail to admit the truth, Jan 6 will just be a preview of far worse to come. We must reunite this country, but the path forward will not be easy."
P
PaulM_2
Comments (8.87K)
EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden trashed his $4.2million Venice Beach rental house with 'rude and entitled' wife Melissa, leaving the property in 'disarray and disrepair' and stiffing the owner for $80,000 in unpaid rent.

• Hunter Biden and wife Melissa Cohen moved into a multimillion-dollar home in Venice Beach, California, in 2021 with their baby son Beau
• DailyMail.com can reveal that they left the home in 'disarray' when they moved out and owed approximately $80,000 in outstanding rent
• 'Hunter and Melissa were horrible tenants. Not only did they stiff the owner for months of rent, they left the house in terrible condition,' a source said. www.dailymail.co.uk/...

Isn't it amazing that we have to rely on the British press for so many stories like this one. More evidence that the fake US corporate media are the enemy of the people.
