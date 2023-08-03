Politics And The Markets 08/03/23
Aug. 03, 2023 12:00 AM ET
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.
The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...
We remove comments under the following categories:
- Personal attacks on another user account
- Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
- Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
- Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.
Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.
Comments (20)
President Joe Biden would eventually mandate such shots for many Americans, though he was reversed by the courts and Congress.On April 14, 2021, for instance, the White House's Flaherty asked Facebook whether it could promote The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal over The Daily Wire and Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren, according to Facebook meeting documents obtained by Just the News.Flaherty asked Facebook employees “If you were to change the algorithm so that people were more likely to see NYT, WSJ, any authoritative news source over Daily Wire, Tomi Lahren, polarizing people. You wouldn’t have a mechanism to check the material impact?” according to Facebook's typewritten notes from the meeting.Lahren had publicly announced she was choosing to skip taking the vaccine, and Daily Wire filed one of the landmark lawsuits challenge Biden's mandate that companies force their employees to get the shots as a term of keeping their jobs. justthenews.com/...
www.rollingstone.com/...__________I’ll end the excerpt there. If you want to read the lewd comments he made to his assistant, click on the link.This is the guy who led Shortfingers’ “elite strike team” of lawyers. He seems to have lost his mind many years before.
--------DonaldTrump@realDonaldTrump
www.theepochtimes.com/...There is no climate emergency
Everything going to be alright ☝️
That's quite the work of fantasy fiction there.
• DailyMail.com can reveal that they left the home in 'disarray' when they moved out and owed approximately $80,000 in outstanding rent
• 'Hunter and Melissa were horrible tenants. Not only did they stiff the owner for months of rent, they left the house in terrible condition,' a source said. www.dailymail.co.uk/...Isn't it amazing that we have to rely on the British press for so many stories like this one. More evidence that the fake US corporate media are the enemy of the people.