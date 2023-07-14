Frazer Harrison

After persevering through some 300 pages of torturous legal speak, I still can't make up my mind on Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation. On the one hand, the company looks cheap at less than $2 billion in market cap compared to the library of good content it has, and the potential value it adds to an acquirer given the IP it owns. On the other hand, the streaming business is facing a truly difficult moment and the company's relative small size and high debt load is a significant risk.

One answer to all that according to the company's management, is to separate the Starz business from the studio business. Here's the company's CFO explaining the rationale:

I think the segregation of the assets is pretty straightforward in the context of this particular separation. So I would remind you though that the intercompany eliminations, they're self-eliminating upon separation, and it's just math. So currently, they're masking the strength of our stand-alone businesses. So anywhere from $36 million of intercompany eliminations in fiscal 2023 to the low point of the -- low point of the guidance range of 2024, $750 million -- $75 million. So just at a 10 times multiple, that's masking close to $0.5 billion of enterprise value.

The business relationship between Lions Gate's two subsidiaries masks a lot of the value the studio is generating, and a good way to show that strength and unlock this value for investors is to separate both companies.

This makes sense, except I went through the separation document today and didn't see a clear path that shows the studio business would definitely be an appealing prospect for investments.

The Studio is Definitely the Better Business

Without much analysis, the entire management team of Lions Gate moved to the studio. This is as clear a signaling as investors can get from management regarding which of the two is the better business (and as a result the better stock to hold long term).

Investors might think this is a sufficient of a signal; an undervalued company is getting separated into two, one is more profitable than the other, meaning it will get a rerate higher, and the stock will reflect that. Right? Well, it depends. Firstly there are a lot of balls up in the air. The rationale mentioned in the filing is that the separation will allow the studio to use the excess profits to produce new content and pursue sustainable growth. Yet on the other side, they put in place a transition agreement that keeps the licensing fees from Starz coming. The first risk that jumps to my mind is a receivables-collection risk? if a sizeable chunk of the company's revenue comes from a former subsidiary that was deemed a drag on the studio's performance, how confident is management of collecting that pay giving the cable TV and streaming environment? More over, if the studio is such a strong business with valuable IP, why make a deal to keep the current arrangement in place rather than seek new, better one?

The way I see it, there are two paths for Lions Gate studio: The Paramount path, and the Universal Music Group path.

This separation could just be a precursor to selling the studio to a larger streaming company, similar to Netflix's rumored failed-acquisition of Paramount. Netflix reportedly wasn't interested in the cable networks and just wanted the studio.

In separating the two businesses, it is possible that Lions Gate is just trying to make itself more appealing to future acquirers. If that's the case, investors don't need to rush the buy the stock, as who knows what business conditions would be like if such a deal happens.

As for the second path, note that Universal Music Group is priced at 22x cash flow, while the median average for the media sector according to Seeking Alpha is 7.75x. If the studio business succeeds in convincing investors it shares the dynamics of music publishers, then there will be a meaningful revision of the multiple.

One key difference between both businesses however is that premium video is essentially under attack while the music business is proliferating. There seems to be a shift in consumer taste that is taking customers time away from premium video and towards user-generated content. I do not have statistical evidence to support this yet, it is merely an anecdotal observation. For example, the contrast between the increasing box office bombs and the booming viewership of videos on YouTube and social media is an example of that. Even the wild success of Hogwarts Legacy contrasted with the flopping of The Flash could be hinting that viewers are seeking new and different kinds of entertainment.

If that change is real, studios like Lions Gate should not command the same multiple as music companies like Universal Music Group, because the latter actually benefit from this change given they do license their music to user-generated content platforms. Additionally, premium video streaming as an industry is in a tightening-the-belt phase, which could mean that pureplay studios like Lions Gate could be on the wrong end of a punishing from streaming platforms in terms of lower demand for new content. This is in contrast to, say 2019, when streamers were looking to drastically increase their content spend.

The Studio Business Looks Challenged

Comparing the two businesses, the studio unit has marginally-higher profitability thanks to two key benefits it obtains from the separation: 1) Lower distribution and marketing costs. Based on the pro forma financial statements provided in the filling, the studio would have spent $497 million that went towards marketing the streaming platforms. That additional amount would go towards the bottom line and can be used to pay off debt, buyback shares, or produce new content. 2) Licensing revenue. Licensing fees paid by Starz to the studio were eliminated when both were one company, but it will be recognized when both are separated. It is worth noting that the $775 million earned in fees from Starz by the Studio were offset by almost $712 million in additional expenses the company would have paid without the consolidation. (this information can be found on page 123 of the filing)

This doesn't mean however that the studio segment is a great business or in great shape; the $123.1 million earned by the studio in operating income (that's after adjusting for the separation) are more than offset by $179 million in interest expense. The free cash flow picture might seem better, but that could be an illusion as well.

The filling mentioned however that cash from operations for the period ending March 31, 2023 was $346.1 million (page 195) and capital expenditures were $6.5 million (page 196), bringing free cash flow to $339.6 million for the period.

The problem with that is that depreciation and amortization were only $17 million (Page 122) and share based compensation were $69.2 million (page 168). So the majority of additional free cash flow will have been generated from amortization that wasn't recycled into cash content spend. But given this is only a studio, the less money that goes into making content, the more likely there will be a slowdown in revenue in the future, which is in turn crucial to the company paying off its debt and showing investors that it could be a prosperous content company with high profitability and a good balance sheet. Management will need to prove that they can actually lower spend while increasing the hit rate for the stock to be a buy. That's the way to 22x free cash flow multiple like Universal Music Group's.

Management did mention in page 195-196 that the improvement in operating cash flow (it was negative the previous two years) was in fact helped by lower content spend, which isn't necessarily what investors should crave in this situation. I believe the stock would generate higher returns for investors if management proves that they can generate balanced and healthy revenue growth long-term, rather than free cash flow in the short-term. This especially true in the studio's case given the high debt load, which can only be relieved by increasing revenue meaningfully by following an arms-dealer approach. Sticking to the deal with Starz doesn't give me confidence if they are following the Universal Music Group path, or the Paramount one.

I should caveat this by saying that it will be worth revising the business prospects of the studio segment in more depth in the future, when the revisions to this initial proxy are out and the shape of the balance sheet and debt are much clearer. A lower debt and more color on the company's strategy post-separation, particularly how they seek to grow the multiplatform business, could mean the stock has significant upside ahead.

But even if it's settled that the company is serious about pursuing a multiplatform business similar to music companies, there is still a lot of work ahead and a large room for error; The studio still generates large amounts of its revenue from licensing to cable. 65% of TV shows revenue and 16.5% of movie-licensing from legacy TV and the cable bundle (page 132). So there will need to be a successful pivot towards licensing to streaming platforms if this stock is to realize its full potential.

Conclusion

Despite taking a concrete step towards separation, investors should still take more time to evaluate the path ahead for Lions Gate. The separation doesn't clear the path for a higher stock price yet in my opinion.

Instead, it poses a question whether the separation was done ahead of a future sale, or to help the studio business realize its potential in an extremely-competitive streaming market.

If it's the former, then investors should probably avoid buying and keep an eye on how things develop as the high debt load might mean there is a more opportune buying time than now. If it's the latter, then the stock presents a precious buying opportunity.

More time, and more proxy fillings, will be needed before it's clear what path it will be.