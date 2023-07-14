Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lions Gate Studio Separation Poses More Questions Than Answers

Moe Value Picks profile picture
Moe Value Picks
540 Followers

Summary

  • Lions Gate filed its documents for separating the studio segment from Starz.
  • It's still not clear if this is an attractive buy for investors.
  • Future fillings will show whether management is looking for a studio to realize its potential or stripping down the company for a sale.

CinemaCon 2022 - Lionsgate Presentation

Frazer Harrison

After persevering through some 300 pages of torturous legal speak, I still can't make up my mind on Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation. On the one hand, the company looks cheap at less than $2 billion in market cap compared to the library

This article was written by

Moe Value Picks profile picture
Moe Value Picks
540 Followers
I'm an individual investor who looks for opportunities primarily in unloved stocks. For the past 10 years, I've invested in stocks in the US as well as abroad in unloved markets like the Middle-East and Africa. Thomas Phelps' 100-1 and Philip Phisher are huge inspirations to my investing approach. I'll look to write about stocks that present Time Arbitrage opportunities or have some optionality embedded in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.