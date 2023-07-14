Annabelle Chih

If you are an avid semiconductor investor, I believe it's very unlikely that you have never considered an investment thesis in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) or TSMC.

As the leading pure-play foundry in the world, the advanced nodes leader plays a critical role in our lives, as Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM), and AMD (AMD) depend on it to fab their chips. I'm talking about the world's foremost semiconductor design companies that are critical players in the value chain, whether for consumer electronics or data centers.

Therefore, I find it interesting that TSM's valuations remain highly attractive relative to its peers and its historical averages, despite its leadership and dominance. Accordingly, TSM last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 9.5x, below its semi-peers' median of 11.4x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). It's also just ahead of its 10Y average of 8.3x but well below its overvalued highs in 2021.

Therefore, euphoria over investing in TSM aggressively has not returned, even though it's considered a critical foundry for AI chips, which has heralded a significant rally in its semi-design peers.

While I understand that geopolitical risks over Taiwan could explain the market's reticence, the significant discount reflected against its peers is likely overstated.

In the near term, TSMC is not expected to see a substantial revenue growth inflection from AI chips. JPMorgan (JPM) estimates that AI revenue could account for just 5% of its topline this year "but could increase to 10% by 2026." Therefore, it could explain why investors haven't gotten too excited over an aggressive buy thesis in TSM. They are likely still pricing in the malaise over consumer electronics and the ongoing slowdown in data center growth momentum.

The revised analysts' estimates indicate that TSMC's revenue growth could bottom out in Q3 with a 12.2% YoY decline. Therefore, things should start improving subsequently, as analysts expect TSMC to post a revenue decline of 5.2% for FY23.

In addition, its gross margin profile is also expected to bottom out in Q2/Q3 before reverting higher. I don't expect TSM to revisit the lows it last saw in October 2022, when investors sent it to levels not seen since June 2020.

As such, I anticipate that TSMC is well-primed to navigate the secular growth drivers in high-performance computing or HPC and bolstered by the recovery in consumer electronics after a difficult year. AI and automotive revenue should continue to underpin TSMC's operating leverage, keeping its utilization high and sustaining its margin profile.

As such, assessing TSMC's FY25 EBITDA multiple of 6.8x, I'm increasingly confident that the market has yet to price in the optimism over its potential multi-year recovery. With TSM moving back into a long-term uptrend, it should support momentum buying sentiments as these investors return, feeling more confident about its upward bias.

TSM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

TSM has also resumed its medium-term uptrend, suggesting that dip buyers have continued to support steep selloffs.

Notwithstanding, I gleaned a possible resistance zone at the $110 level, which could hamper further upside unless momentum investors muster sufficient conviction to overcome that zone.

However, a further fall back into the $80 levels (April lows) seems unlikely, given the prevailing upward momentum. As such, I see the current consolidation constructively and am optimistic that momentum and breakout buyers could subsequently overcome the $110 level.

With TSM still priced reasonably and having moved decisively back into an uptrend, I now expect further upside moving ahead. Near-term pullbacks should be exploited aggressively as dip-buying opportunities in a prevailing uptrend.

Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).

