Why 6.3% Yielding W. P. Carey Is Now My Largest REIT Investment

Jul. 14, 2023 4:03 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)ARE1 Comment
On the Pulse
Summary

  • The market is mispricing the value of W. P. Carey, a well-diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), due to fears over the U.S. office real estate market.
  • Despite concerns, W. P. Carey's portfolio is strong with robust demand for its real estate, resulting in higher rents and a 99.2% occupancy rate in Q1 2023.
  • The REIT's stock has fallen by 18% since February, presenting an opportunity for passive income investors to benefit from its low adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) valuation.

Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

In my view, the market is fundamentally mispricing the value proposition of real estate investment trust W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

The REIT is well-diversified and maintained strong portfolio characteristics throughout the first (and probably second) quarter. W. P. Carey's office exposure has

This article was written by

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

C
Centrino
Today, 4:19 AM
Comments (2.36K)
Why are you so bullish?
It is too expensive, and offers no dividend growth...
