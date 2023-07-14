da-kuk

With the sustainable shift to higher-margin offerings, I believe that Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) could squeeze the favorable tailwinds in the cybersecurity industry in the most profitable way compared to the main competition. It is lovely to see how the company is turning one of the lowest top-line performances in the sector into a superior bottom-line margin on a consistent basis. Going forward, the ongoing momentum in CHKP's demand for Infinity infrastructure could make up for the sluggish new projects development/renewal due to the favorable revenue-mix tilt. This is a key premise for the company's profitability dominance to take hold and return back to the 40% operating leverage efficiency. In my previous piece, the valuation was grounded on the company's huge profitability advantage compared to the competition.

With this follow-up I am increasing my target price on CHKP stock to $216, unfolding to the Buy rating as the company keeps displaying resilience in revenue growth, profitability and billings. The company also launched several new offerings to strengthen its comprehensive Infinity infrastructure, which is a key point where CHKP could leapfrog the competition. In addition, Check Point is navigating well amid the macro headwinds thanks to the strong balance sheet with a zero debt and earnings power, enabling solid cash flow generation and buyback programs continuation.

Favorable wind rose direction

With the rapid development of AI since the beginning of the year, a variety of sectors in the economy are actively adopting the technology but also face significant challenges from violation of security and privacy data. And despite the tough macro environment causing uncertainty for cybersecurity "wind rose", the diffusion of artificial intelligence is appearing as a dominant and favorable wind. I will share some thoughts from my piece on BOTZ:

This could spur investments in cybersecurity, which is already among the priorities in the context of digitalization, as AI without protection in money down the drain. The rapid introduction of a large number of new technologies significantly expands the attack surface on corporate and cloud networks. More technology means more loopholes for hacking the system, and the risk of encountering cybercrime increases exponentially, forcing providers to expand and deepen their security systems across the board.

CHKP delivered a resilient financial performance in Q1 2023, with total revenue making a 3.8% YoY increase to $566 million. However, the resilient support and maintenance revenue along with 13.2% growth in security subscriptions determined the positive performance.

Financial results for Q1'23 (company reports)

During the quarter, the calculated billings amounted to $485 million and fell short of the top-line as $80 million was wiped out from deferred revenues due to the pressure on IT budgets from market headwinds. The latter extended the sales cycle and postponed new projects. Still, the company is sitting on a significant deferred revenue account, which saw 8% YoY growth to $1.8 billion and sounds to me like tailwinds are prevailing. Indeed, I believe that the industry remains supportive for cybersecurity providers, and I expect it to grow on a 2x pattern against the overall IT sector, due to the strong software expenditures delineated in the near-term.

Despite the trend for consolidation in solutions, the revenue growth is still driven by separate cybersecurity solutions, like Harmony E-mail and CloudGuard products. With the rapid cloud migration, e-mail and fishing attacks are the number one entry points of attacks. As a result, enterprises would be filling step-by-step vulnerable holes in their business models and at some point, in my view, customers will start building comprehensive systems in order to close the cyber defense cycle across all attack vectors where CHKP's Infinity infrastructure is perfectly suited for this matter.

Going forward, the prospects of the cyber industry look quite resilient. However, when it comes to the point of my bullish call on CHKP's stock, it's the profitability numbers, which splits the company from the competitive landscape with a moat.

Data by YCharts

Operating profit margin stood at 35.3%, which was down 140bps YoY. It dipped in the first quarter of last year as well, while it reverted to the 40% line at the end of 2022 as the supply chain environment started to improve. In the first quarter of 2023, it was the increase of selling and marketing expenses by 11.8% YoY that affected profitability, which is reasonable given the launch of Infinity Global Services, SOC and expansion of CNAP. Looking back, the profitability was usually above the 40% line, significantly above the competition in face of Palo Alto (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and CrowdStrike (CRWD). This becomes even more prominent if we take a look at gross profitability.

Data by YCharts

Check Point achieved an 88% gross margin during the quarter, which could be attributed to the favorable developments in the revenue mix. In particular, the contribution of subscription and support/maintenance revenues exceeded 80%. In the following chart we can observe the consistent path of the company's business model reweighting to the aforementioned higher margin revenue drivers.

Recurring revenues (company presentation)

This is a key premise to surpass the 90% gross profitability line, and drive the operating margin back to 40% levels, which is reasonable to expect due to the strong momentum in the company's subscription business line.

Attractive valuation on strong profitability

The company reaffirms its full-year projection for 2023, with revenue ranging from $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion and EPS (non-GAAP) in the $7.70 to $8.30 range. I have a bullish call on CHKP with expectations of financial figures to be on the edge.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, CHPT is currently trading at a 5.8x EBITDA multiple, which represents around 50% discount to the median of the selection. It should be noted that the valuation of Palo Alto, Fortinet and Crowd Strike picked up noticeably since the beginning of the year, which is in line with the accelerated development of AI. This is fair enough, since the technology has a solid potential to accelerate the adoption of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. However, it didn't find reflection in the valuation of Check Point, evidenced by the EV/Sales flat line. The latter seems unsustainable for me as the company should be the main beneficiary in this point, according to the management comments:

I think no one has a more comprehensive architecture with Check Point, and no one has an architecture that's truly consolidate and when you can get into one unified portal management to automate to do the same security management operation from one single management console.

And despite the moat in the comprehensive architecture, there is no optimism in analysts' forecasts as well. What I mean is that the valuation of CHKP and its growth prospects seems to be missing the company's consolidated cybersecurity offering, which provides CHKP with an edge over the competition.

Data by YCharts

The company has usually been expected to deliver moderate but resilient sales growth, which could be the reasoning behind the moderate valuation as well. At the same time, the growth prospects are clearly reflected in the valuation of the top three comps in the selection. However, the point is that this moderate growth of CHKP is usefully being transmitted to the bottom-line profitability as it comes with a sustainable shift towards higher-margin product mix.

Data by YCharts

As a result, CHKP stock is trading at a 15.9x P/E with a striking discount of around 70% to the mentioned top three comps. Applying the EPS of $8.30, we should arrive at equity value per share of $216.

Takeaways

To sum up, I believe CHKP's fundamental upside gap is screaming for a Buy action. The moderate growth performance in the top-line resulting from the challenging market environment is causing delays in new projects. Still, the impressive growth in the company's cloud-native Infinity platform is sufficient to make up for the sluggish products and licenses. Going forward, the rapid cloud onboarding could sustain demand for cyber solutions while opening more room for Check Point's subscription business to expand. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies sounds to me like cybersecurity spending could be one of the last items screwed.

In the meantime, the company's revenue mix reached 80% exposure to the higher-margin segments and the positive momentum in subscriptions could additionally drive this favorable reweighting. This is a key point for the margins, which are already on another level compared to the main peers. And moving to the point, we should look beyond the top-line growth in the case of CHKP due to its strong ability to deliver superior profitability, underpinned by favorable tailwinds in the cybersecurity industry.

Data by YCharts

It's indeed lovely to see how Check Point's bottom-line has outpaced the top-line in the recent quarter, and even if we omit the increased financial income, this still would have been the case due to the accelerated buy-back powered by solid cash flows. As a result of sustainable reweighting to a higher margin profile, I expect Check Point to tilt its operating profitability to 40% in the back half of the year.

Risk factors

The main factors of concern remain the challenging market environment, which is putting pressure on businesses' IT budgets. This could further expand the sales cycle and postpone the new/refresh projects on cybersecurity solutions, which could result in an additional weakness in the product and license business and slowdown the subscription revenue growth.