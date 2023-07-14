Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UWM Holdings: A 'Hold' Until More Clarity Is Had

Jul. 14, 2023 4:40 AM ETUWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
20 Followers

Summary

  • UWM Holdings Corporation, a residential mortgage lending business in the US, offers a 6.7% yield and has a 7.7% market share, making it a potential strong dividend play.
  • Despite a high-interest environment, UWMC has seen momentum due to its competitive rates, which have helped it increase its market share even as overall loan volume has decreased.
  • The company's valuation is high compared to the sector, and its future performance depends on interest rate outlooks and loan volumes; currently, the company is rated as a 'hold'.

Unrecognizable person looks for home using mobile app

SDI Productions

Introduction

Wanting to add a strong dividend play to a portfolio might have you looking at UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC). Yielding over 6% right now and trading at the highest it has ever had in the last 12

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
20 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.