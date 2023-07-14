Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Wants In On The Carbon Capture Subsidies

Jul. 14, 2023 4:56 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)DEN3 Comments
The Energy Realist
Summary

  • Exxon is set to acquire Denbury in an all-stock transaction that values Denbury at a slight premium.
  • The move is entirely motivated by Denbury's carbon capture assets; for a large player like Exxon, it makes sense to expand in this space and benefit from the government subsidies.
  • Exxon's move may also increase the interest in other smaller companies that own carbon capture assets.

CCS acronym for Carbon Capture Storage words CCS on a wood block on the environmental background. Net zero action concept. Save energy, green energy, reduce carbon footprint, carbon capture.

pcess609

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Denbury Inc. (DEN). The deal is an all-stock transaction and Denbury's shareholders with will get 0.84 Exxon shares for each

The Energy Realist
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM; TALO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Comments (3)

xomstock
Today, 5:37 AM
What is really funny is if Denbury still owns the Thompson field, Exxon will be buying back one of the old Humble oil fields that they sold to Jetta years back. I don’t think Denbury every got the C02 flood where they wanted it there. And Hastings iirc was an Exxon field years ago. May still be a few chevron and Exxon hands working in the Thompson field.
ger kort profile picture
ger kort
Today, 5:20 AM
It is a smart strategy from Exxon regarding the current political climate landscape.
In short: 'Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer'.
phyllisquirk
Today, 5:13 AM
excellent article. many readers will benefit from your clear, unbiased explanation of the deal. the cooler
